Expected Cut-off Of UPSC Prelims 2021 & Upcoming UPSC Mains Preparation Strategy

UPSC: Check the expected UPSC Cut-Off 2021 here. Also, find out UPSC Mains Preparation Strategy shared by experts that would help you qualify for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 here. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC Prelims 2021 must check their UPSC Answer Key 2021 here.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 was conducted recently and now the candidates who appeared are waiting eagerly for the UPSC Prelims Result 2021. The candidates have also checked their answers comparing theirs with various answer keys released and those who have not can check it here.

The UPSC Expected cut off this year depends on various things listed below and this year UPSC cut off is expected to be higher than previous years. Check the details below.

UPSC Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2021:

The cut off of UPSC Prelims depends on the following:

The number of candidates in the exam. The difficulty level of the exam. The number of posts this year released by UPSC.

The students who appeared in the exam have reported that this year’s UPSC Prelims was easier than the last two years so there is an expected shift in cut-off on the higher side.

Take a look at the table below to understand the same.

Categories UPSC (CSE) Prelims Cut off 2021 (Expected) General 100 ± 5 Economically Weaker Section 90 ± 5 OBC 98 ± 5 SC 84 ± 5 ST 83 ± 5 PwBD-1 71 ± 5 PwBD-2 53 ± 5 PwBD-3 40 ± 5 PwBD-5 53 ± 5

UPSC 2021 Mains Strategy:

The first and foremost strategy would be to start preparing without giving a thought if you would clear the cut-off or not. UPSC Cut-Offs are quite unpredictable and one can never know how others had performed. So if your score crosses 50% of the total, you are still in the race and must start preparation.

Go through your Mains Optional Subject every day until the last week before the exam. In Mains, unlike UPSC Prelims, the theory part is far more important than the questions. Moreover the Optional holds two exams and maximum marks so it must not be ignored at all.

Since the UPSC Mains is subjective, begin writing your answers as soon as possible. Write answers in points so that you remember and do not lose the flow.

Categorise studying the subjects as they are done by UPSC in various papers like GS Paper I, II, III and IV. It would help you cover all the topics without missing anything.

Do not panic. There is enough time and one must never loathe the quality of English Grammar they use until the answer clears the point they wish to express. Language correction itself is extremely important but totally depending on it and not writing relevant answers does not serve the purpose.

Write one essay every day and revise English Grammar, solving exercises daily so that you clear Paper 1 and the rest of your papers are evaluated.

Hope the above-mentioned tips are followed by you and prove to be beneficial. The UPSC would soon be releasing the UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Results on upsc.gov.in.



