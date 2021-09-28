UPSC Result 2020 Cut off released: Just 46.6% marks required to qualify- Check category wise minimum score for UPSC 2020 Prelims, Mains here

UPSC Result 2020: UPSC Cut off marks for UPSC CSE 2020 Prelims , Mains and Final result are available on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam last year had to score just 46.6% of the marks to qualify for the exam. Get direct look at the result and category-wise minimum score sheet here

UPSC 2020 cut off marks have been released for various categories by the Union Public Service Commission. UPSC Final Result 2020 was released on September 24, 2021 on upsc.gov.in. The marksheet for UPSC 2020 would be released soon on the official website. Below is the cut off marks of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 in the table. Also UPSC would be conducting UPSC CSE 2021 on October 10, 2021. Know the minimum qualifying score for last years exam belwo. It has been the lowest qualifying score registered in past 5 years.

The candidates are expecting a higher cut off score in the upcoming UPSC IAS Prelims 2021. Know about UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2021 IAS, IPS, IRS Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off marks of previous years by clicking here.

UPSC 2020 Cut Off marks: Category wise minimum qualifying score released

Check the category wise cut off marks for UPSC CSE 2020 for Prelims, Mains and Final Results. The UPSC 2020 Final Result marksheet is also expected soon on upsc.gov.in. Take a look at the table below to understand the minimum marks scored by various categories required to qualify the Civil Services exam.

Category CS (Prelim) CS (Main) CS (Final) General 92.51 736 944 EWS 77.55 687 894 OBC 89.12 698 907 SC 74.84 680 875 ST 68.71 682 876 PwBD-1 70.06 648 867 PwBD-2 63.94 699 910 PwBD-3 40.82 425 675 PwBD-5 42.86 300 465

The cut off for last year has been surprisingly low. It happens to be only 92.51 out of 200 which brings it to 46.25 %. This has been the lowest cut off since 2011. Even in 2019, the cut off for general candidates was 98 out of 200 in UPSC Prelims. One can compare the cut offs in the table below.

Category 2020 (Prelims Cut off) 2019 (Prelims Cut off) General 92.51 98 EWS 77.55 90 OBC 89.12 95.34 SC 74.84 82 ST 68.72 77.34 PwBD‐1 70.06 55.34 PwBD‐2 63.94 44.66 PwBD‐3 40.82 40.66 PwBD‐5 42.86 61.34

UPSC Marksheet 2020 for prelims, mains and overall for all candidates who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2020 would also be released on the official website upsc.gov.in. It is generally released after 15 days of the declaration of the final result. All those who appeared in the exam are waiting for the marksheet eagerly.

UPSC would be conducting UPSC IAS 2021 Prelims on October 10, 2021. The exam that was supposed to be held in May was deferred due to COVID19. The marksheet for the result 2020 would be released on the official website which would be followed by a reserve list. The candidates who qualify for IAS would then proceed to LBSNAA for further training.