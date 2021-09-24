UPSC CSE 2020 Final Result Declared @upsc.gov.in: Shubham Kumar Tops, Download List Here

UPSC CSE 2020 Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has announced the result of finally selected candidates through UPSC CSE 2020 on its official website @upsc.gov.in. As per the reports, Shubham Kumar has tops while Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have bagged second and third ranks respectively in Civil Service 2020. UPSC Civil Service Final Result is prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written exam held in January 2021 and the interviews for the Personality Test held in August-September 2021

As per the UPSC CSE Result PDF, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment under Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B for the year 2020:

General - 263 candidates

EWS - 86 candidates

OBC - 229 candidates

SC - 122 candidates

ST - 61 candidate

The marks of all candidates whether they are selected or not shall be uploaded on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.

A merit list, containing the roll numbers and names, has been prepared by the commission.

A total of 836 vacancies are available for the UPSC IAS 2020 of which the candidature of 151 recommended candidates is provisional.

UPSC Official Notice Reads, “UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.”

