UPSC Result 2020: AIR # 1 Shubham Kumar, # 2 Jagrati Awasthi, # 3 Ankita Jain - Check Complete UPSC Merit List & Other Updates

Final UPSC Result 2020 (for Civil Services Examination) has been declared online at upsc.gov.in. Check the toppers list and other information.

Final UPSC Result 2020 (for Civil Services Examination) has been declared online at upsc.gov.in. According to the official UPSC Merit list, Shubham Kumar secured AIR 1, Jagrati Awasthi secured AIR 2 & Ankita Jain secured AIR 3. Here is the complete name list of candidates qualified in the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020.

⇒ UPSC Result 2020 (Civil Service Examination): List of Names

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 1 SHUBHAM KUMAR (1519294)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 2 JAGRATI AWASTHI (0415262)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 3 ANKITA JAIN (0813490)

Also Check:

Ria Dabi: UPSC Topper Tina Dabi's Sister Secured AIR 15 in UPSC CSE Result 2020



UPSC (IAS) Success Story in Hindi

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 4 YASH JALUKA (0828612)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 5 MAMTA YADAV (0829179)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 6 MEERA K (1905061)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 7 PRAVEEN KUMAR (0849107)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 8 JIVANI KARTIK NAGJIBHAI (0121247)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 9 APALA MISHRA (5903870)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 10 SATYAM GANDHI (1513584)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 11 DEVAYANI (3502246)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 12 MITHUN PREMRAJ (5704748)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 13 GAURAV BUDANIA (1133517)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 14 KARISHMA NAIR (0507076)

⇒ UPSC Result 2020: AIR 15 RIA DABI (0819907)

To check the names of rest of the candidates, download the PDF from the following link

UPSC Result 2020: Download PDF

A total of 761 candidates, 216 female & 545 male have cleared the UPSC civil services examination 2020 and made it to the final merit list of UPSC 2020. The commission also pointed out that the top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. UPSC has declared the civil services examination result on 24 September 2020.

Jagran Josh will soon provide interviews of UPSC Toppers 2020 which will help students preparing for the upcoming UPSC Civil Services Examination. UPSC (CSE) Prelims is scheduled for 10th October 2020 for which Jagran Josh has provided many important resources for the preparation.