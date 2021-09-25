Ria Dabi: UPSC Topper Tina Dabi's Sister Secured AIR 15 in UPSC CSE Result 2020

Ria Dabi is one of the most popular names in UPSC CSE Result 2020. Ria Dabi secured all India rank 15. She is the younger sister of UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi.

UPSC 2020 Result was declared on 24 September & according to the commission the top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. Even in the first three places, two places are secured by female candidates. Shubham Kumar secured AIR 1, Jagrati Awasthi secured AIR 2 & Ankita Jain secured AIR 3 and once can check the list of all the candidates from the following link.

UPSC Result 2020: AIR # 1 Shubham Kumar, # 2 Jagrati Awasthi, # 3 Ankita Jain

Besides these toppers’, Ria Dabi is one of the most popular names in UPSC CSE Result 2020. Ria Dabi secured all India rank 15. She is the younger sister of UPSC 2015 topper Tina Dabi. Ria pointed out that her time as a political science undergraduate student at Lady Shri Ram College for Women gave her a broader viewpoint. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women in 2019.

Tina Dabi Congratulated Ria Dabi From Her Official Instagram Handle:

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Ria Dabi pointed out that she used to study 10 hours a day. She said she was disappointed that the examination was postponed due to COVID-19 but then she made up her mind to work hard. During COVID-19 restriction she took online coaching and finally got success. She also reduced using mobile phones while doing preparation.

Ria pointed out that she used mobile mostly for conversation. In the interview, Ria said that while preparing for this exam candidates should not study under pressure. Ria has almost 40 thousand followers on Instagram. She said she used to spend a lot of time on social media, although she maintained a distance from mobile phones during the exam preparation.