Sarthak Agrawal: CBSE Topper (2014) Secured AIR 17 In UPSC CSE Result

Sarthak Agrawal scored 17th rank in UPSC Civil Services Result 2020. In 2014 he scored 99.6 percentile in CBSE 12th Result 2014. Read on to learn more details about him.

UPSC Civil Service Examination Result 2020 has been recently released by the commission and in this prestigious exam, Sarthak Agrawal scored 17th rank. Earlier in 2014, he scored 99.6 percentile in his CBSE Result. Sarthak did his schooling from DPS Vasant Kunj and BA (Honours) in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce. He has also earned an M.phil from Oxford University in 2019. He also worked for the World bank as a researcher.

Preparation Strategy of Sarthak Agrawal (AIR 17 - UPSC CSE Result 2020):

In an interview, Sarthak Agrawal pointed out that neither he took any coaching classes nor he explicitly prepared for the UPSC exam. He mentioned that he keeps an eye on India's foreign policies, economic policies due to his interest in this area, and it helped him to clear the exam. He also added that sometimes he used to study a lot and sometimes he didn't as he was a casual aspirant.

Future Plans of Sarthak Agrawal:

Regarding his future plans, he said that he is going to join civil services and as an economist, he will work for the development of India.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2020 was declared on 24th September in which a total of 761 candidates made it to the final merit list. Out of 761 candidates, 216 are female & 545 are male.

