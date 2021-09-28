UPSC CSE Marksheet 2020 Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Qualified & Non Qualified Candidates Marks Here

UPSC Marksheet 2020 Released for Civil Services Mains Exam. Check UPSC CSE 2020 Cut Off Marks, UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 Marksheet PDF for qualified and non-qualified candidates and other details here.

UPSC Marksheet 2020: Union Public Service Commission has uploaded the marksheet of the qualified and non-qualified candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2020 Civil Services Exam can download their individual marks through the official website of UPSC .i.e.upsc.gov.in or through the link provided below.

The commission has already uploaded the cut-off marks for prelims, mains and final for Civil Services Examination, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2020 Civil Services Exam can download the cut-off marks along with the final result from the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. The results were announced on 24 September 2021.

As per the result, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of a written test held by the Union Public Service Commission in January 2021 and the interviews for the Personality Test held in August-September, 2021.

The marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded in due course of time. On the basis of official notice, Marks will be available on the website within 15 days (9 October 2021) from the date of declaration of Result. The candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Marksheet 2021 through the official website of the UPSC. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

As per UPSC CSE 2020 Cut Off Marks, the minimum qualifying standards/marks secured by the last recommended candidate in various categories at various stages are as under:-

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 CS Prelims 92.51 77.55 89.12 74.84 68.71 70.06 63.94 40.82 42.86 CS Mains 736 687 698 680 682 648 699 425 300 CS Final 944 894 907 875 976 867 910 675 465

How and Where to Download UPSC Marksheet 2020?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on 'Marks Information under exam section’ Click on the link that reads 'UPSC Civil Services Marksheet 2020’ It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details. Download UPSC Marksheet 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CSE 2020 Cut Off Marks for Prelims, Mains & Final

UPSC CSE Main Result 2020 Marksheet

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the Result.

The selected candidates will be appointed for recruitment in Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.