APSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at apsc.gov.in

APSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil) under the Water Resources Department. The Commission is set to conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer(Civil) posts against Advt. No. 14/2025 on August 31 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts including 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. All such candidates applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website -https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Admit Card 2025 Download

andidates will have to provide their login credentials including Examination Name, Application No./ Roll No. and Date of birth to the link. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-