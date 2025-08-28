APSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at apsc.gov.in

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
By Manish Kumar
Aug 28, 2025, 10:49 IST

APSC Admit Card 2025 Download: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil) under the Water Resources Department. The screening test for Junior Engineer(Civil) posts against Advt. No. 14/2025 is scheduled on August 31 from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Check all details here.

APSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil) under the Water Resources Department. The Commission is set to conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer(Civil) posts against Advt. No. 14/2025 on August 31 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts including 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. All such candidates applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website -https://apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Admit Card 2025 Download

andidates will have to provide their login credentials including Examination Name, Application No./ Roll No. and Date of birth to the link. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

APSC JE Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

 apsc.nic.in APSC JE Admit Card 2025 Overview   

The written exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil) will be conducted on August 31in two shifts. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Junior Engineer(Civil) under the Water Resources Department is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the APSC.

Institution Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name  Junior Engineer (Civil)
Exam Date   August 31, 2025
Advt No.  14/2025 
Admit Card status  Out
Official Website  https://apsc.nic.in/

 How to Download APSC JE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the Junior Engineer posts admit card after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at -https://apsc.nic.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the linkDownload Admit Cards for Screening Test (OMR-based), Junior Engineer(Civil), Water Resources Department (Advt. No. 14/2025 dtd. 11-04-2025) on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

