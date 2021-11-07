Lal Krishna Advani's 94th Birthday: Biography, Family, Political Career, Books, Documentaries, and More

Lal Krishna Advani is one of the eminent figures in Indian politics over the last few decades and remained the Leader of Opposition in the 10th and 14th Lok Sabha. From 1998 to 2004, during Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, under the Prime Ministership of Atal Behari Vajpayee, he served as Home Minister and later as Deputy Prime Minister. He was born on 8 November 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan) to Shri Kishinchand Advani and Gyanidevi. The family of LK Advani belonged to the Amil branch of Sindhi Hindus. On his 94th birthday, let us read more about him.

Personal Information about Advani Ji

Family Details

L.K. Advani’s father was Mr. Kishinchand and his mother was Gyanidevi. His younger sister is Sheela. He had a horse-driven Victoria at his home. To outsiders, it may have seemed a status sign; to L.K. Advani was a source of inquisitiveness during his early childhood.

Career

Lal Krishna Advani did his schooling in Karachi at St. Patrick’s High School. He studied there for 6 years from 1936 - 1942. L.K. Advani's life as a social servant started in the year 1947 when he was designated as the Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Karachi.

L.K. Advani was thereafter sent to Matsya - Alwar in Rajasthan, which had observed communal aggression following Partition, to keep an eye on the affairs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh there.

Profession

1. In the year 1947, L. K. Advani was designated as the Secretary of RSS of the Karachi wing.

2. In 1951, he became the member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded by Shri Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

3. From the year 1966 to the year 1967, L.K. Advani was the leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

4. From the year 1970 to the year 1976, L.K.Advani was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Delhi.

5. In the year 1973, L. K. Advani was selected the President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

6. Thereafter he became a member of the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat for the period 1976 to 1982.

7. In the year 1977, with the termination of Jana Sangh, L.K. Advani, along with the expert leader Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee joined the Janata Party.

8. In the year 1977, Janata Party won the Lok Sabha elections & Morarji Desai became India’s new Prime Minister.

9. From Jan 1980 to Apr 1980, L.K. Advani was the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

10. L.K. Advani was selected as the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 1980 & held the position till the year 1986.

11. In 1982, L.K. Advani was re-elected to Rajya Sabha for the 3rd term.

12. In 1986 he became the President of Bharatiya Janata Party & held the post until the year 1991.

13. In the year 1988, he was re-elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha for the 4th term.

14. In the year 1989, L. K. Advani was elected as a member of the 9th Lok Sabha.

15. From the year 1989 to the year 1991 L.K. Advani was the Leader of BJP’s Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

16. From the year 1990 to the year 1991 L.K. Advani was the Chairman of Review at the Lok Sabha Secretariat Committee as per Recruitment and Conditions Rules 1955.

17. In 1991, L.K. Advani was elected as a member of the tenth Lok Sabha for the 2nd term.

18. From the year 1991 to the year 1993, L.K. Advani was the Leader of the Opposition.

19. From the year 1993 to the year 1998, L.K. Advani again became the President of the BJP.

20. In the year 1998, L.K. Advani was elected as a member of the 12th Lok Sabha for the 3rd term.

21. From the year 1998 to the year 1999, L.K. Advani was the Union Cabinet Minister of Home Affairs

22. In the year 1999, L.K. Advani was re-elected as a member of the thirteenth Lok Sabha for the 4th term.

23. From Oct 1999 - May 2004, L.K. Advani was the Union Cabinet Minister of Home Affairs

24. From June 29 2002 to May 2004, L.K. Advani was the Deputy Prime Minister.

25. From July 1, 2002, to August 25, 2002, L.K. Advani was the Union Cabinet Minister of Personnel, Pensions & Public Grievances.

26. In the year 2004, L.K. Advani was re-elected for the 5th term in the fourteenth Lok Sabha, becoming the Leader of Opposition.

27. From Aug 5, 2006, to May 2009, L.K. Advani was a member of the Committee on Home Affairs.

28. In the year 2009, L.K. Advani was re-elected to the fifteenth Lok Sabha for the 6th term.

29. From May 2009 to December 2009, L.K. Advani was the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

30. On Aug 4, 2009, L.K. Advani was selected as a Member of the Committee on Installation of Statues/ Portraits of National Leaders & Parliamentarians of Parliament House Complex.

31. On Aug 31, 2009, L.K. Advani became a Member of the Committee of Home Affairs.

32. On Dec 15, 2009, L.K. Advani became a Member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Maintenance of Heritage Character & Development of Parliament House Complex.

33. On June 10, 2013, L.K. Advani resigned from all the posts held by him. He articulated his concerns saying that BJP is no longer the naive party as it was created by Nanaji Deshmukh, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Yet, after intrusion and pledge from senior leader Rajnath Singh that the party would tackle and look into his concerns, L.K.Advani pulled out his resignation.

Achievements

Lal Krishna Advani was bestowed with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in the year 1999 by the Indian Parliamentary Group.

Books and documentaries on L K Advani

My Country My Life, an autobiographical by L.K. Advani was released by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on March 19th, 2008

Lal Krishna Advani: New Approaches to Security & Development

Lal Krishna Advani: A Prisoner's Scrap - Book

On 8th November 2019; L K Advani ji has celebrated his 92nd birthday. There was a time when Advani ji was the key man in the political arena of India. Now he has detached himself from all political affairs of the party.

