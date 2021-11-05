UPSC 2021: 5 Major Mistakes Due To Which Candidates Fail In UPSC Prelims & Mains Exam

UPSC 2021 Prelims has been conducted and UPSC Mains 2021 would be conducted in 2022. The UPSC 2021 Prelims Result has been released in which many candidates have failed. Check these 5 mistakes the candidates make due to which they fail in UPSC Prelims and Mains

UPSC Prelims 2021 was conducted across the country on October 10, 2021. The UPSC Mains exam would be conducted in January 2022. Aspirants who appeared in the exam can check their UPSC Prelims 2021 Result on upsc.gov.in which was released last week. Many of the candidates would have failed to pass the exam as they could not have crossed the UPSC Cut-Offs. In the article below check out the 5 major mistakes made by the aspirants while attempting the UPSC Prelims and Mains which leads them to fail the exam.

UPSC conducts exams yearly for filling the vacancies of Civil Services. The pattern of this exam involves candidates appearing for Prelims following which they appear for Mains and then the Personality Test. This means that any candidate failing at any of the three stages needs to begin afresh. There is no middle ground. Thus the candidates must first understand and be prepared for the worst.

UPSC 2021: 5 Major Mistakes to Avoid

Avoiding these mistakes is majorly useful:

1) Do not underestimate the exam or yourself: The candidates must treat the exam as any other exam of their academic life. Although the seriousness must be there and the candidates must understand the pattern and syllabus very well, yet the exam must not be thought of as something huge or bigger than life.

UPSC Exams, especially in North India are treated as a lifelong boon to those who pass the exam. Families pressurise their children too much to achieve success in these types of exams which makes a student under-confident and scared under extreme pressure. This must at all costs be avoided.

2) Do not go beyond UPSC Syllabus: There would be many people in your preparation telling you to read as many books as possible in every syllabus, but it is mandatory for you to follow your syllabus to the word and only refer to a few books. All this should be done with full focus and concentration though. The candidates must refrain from reading every possible book on the subject. You cannot read it all and remember.

3) Never try to avoid or escape CSAT preparation: The candidates must not skip CSAT preparation as it is a compulsory paper to qualify for the exam. CSAT has been a part of UPSC now for a long time. Generally, candidates who try to skip are counting it as a too easy exam but generally fail to qualify it and their GS 1 paper answer sheets do not get checked.

4) Preparation without timetable: The candidates who prepare without a timetable generally fail to qualify for the exam. Sometimes the candidates are sp overwhelmed by the Syllabus that they go every which way for preparing it. This is why the timetable is essential so that every part of the syllabus is timely covered. But just having a timetable is not enough. It must be meticulously planned and decided as per the wit and the capability of the candidate.

5) Only Reading and Not Writing: UPSC Prelims is an objective exam while UPSC Mains is a subjective one. The candidates must not skip their writing practice while they begin preparation. Those who skip their writing would not be able to prepare notes which might come in handy once the Prelims approaches.

Many candidates do not practice writing which turns against them once they qualify Prelims and get only two months for Mains preparation. Only reading would also make it difficult at the last moment to revise as you would only have books with you which would be heavy and make you nervous at the last moment.

