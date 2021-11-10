From Patwari to UPSC Topper: This IPS Officer Cracked 12 Government Jobs in 6 Years

UPSC Topper : Is qualifying for 12 Government Jobs in 6 years possible? Check out the success story of this IPS officer who has set a benchmark for millions of UPSC Civil Service candidates.

Cracking UPSC Civil Services is many students’ dream in India. Mostly the students of UP, Bihar and Rajasthan. The parents of the children here have none but one ambition, to make their children a Government Officer.

But qualifying for 12 Government jobs in 6 years? It is like a dream that can never come true. However, there is one officer who lives this dream. His name is Prem Sukh Delu who is an Indian Police Services, IPS Officer.

This UPSC Topper qualified 12 Government Jobs in 6 years. Check out the story of his struggle and success here.

From Patwari To IPS: Success Story of Prem Sukh Delu

This is the story of IPS Prem Sukh Delu who secured AIR 170 in the UPSC Civil Services exam to become an IPS officer in his second attempt. Millions of people attempt UPSC Civil Service severy year but only a few clear the exam and become a Government officer or Civil Servant.

Prem Sukh Delu is a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan. He is a farmers son who became a Patwari. He was the first in his family to achieve that feat. But he did not stop there. He kept preparing for UPSC Civil Services.

Prem's family was a poor family and his father used to drive camel carts and move people's belongings from one place to another. Prem lifted his family out of poverty. His focus was only on studies. Prem completed his 10th standard from a Government school in his own village. He studied further from Government Dungar College in Bikaner. He completed his MA in History and was a Gold Medalist.

His struggle also helped him pass the UGC-NET and JRF exams in history.

Prem's elder brother happens to be a constable in the Rajasthan Police and he was his inspiration all along.

Prem got selected for Patwari in Rajasthan Services as he competed for this exam after his graduation.

After he became a Jailer by clearing the Rajasthan Gram Sevak Exam. Before becoming the assistant jailer the result of the sub-inspector exam came along positive for him giving him another government job.

He cleared NET and BEd after this as well and got the job of a lecturer in a college.

Teaching in a college he kept on preparing for the Civil Services and cleared the RAS Exam to become tehsildar in Rajasthan Administrative Services. Prem still continued his preparation after his shift every day and cleared UPSC Civil Services in his second attempt to secure 170th rank and become an IPS. He was selected for Gujarat cadre and his first posting was in Amreli as an ACP.

It is quite common for people to see successful candidates, but hardly anyone recognises the struggle behind that success. Prem Sukh Delu is one of those people who owe their success to their struggle and never giving up attitude.

