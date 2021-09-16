GK Quiz on Montreal Protocol and Preservation of Ozone Layer

September 16 is annually observed as the International Day for Prevention of Ozone Depletion. The Montreal Protocol was the treaty that was signed and ratified under Vienna Convention for the same purpose. Take a look at the following questions and answers with explanation and test your knowledge

Which of the following can be listed as a co-benefit of the Montreal Protocol?

Development of Green Fuels Reduction in CO2 emissions Reduction in air pollution Hazardous waste movement

Ans. b

Explanation: Reduction in carbon dioxide emissions is one thing that would come out as a co benefit from the Montreal Protocol.

Which of the following statements is true about the Montreal Protocol?

i) It was an international agreement made in 1987

ii) It is considered under the Vienna Convention

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Montreal Protocol is a protocol that sits under the Vienna convention and is an international agreement made in 1987.

Which was the first treaty of the UN to receive universal ratification?

Bonn Convention Montreal Protocol Kyoto Protocol Paris Convention

Ans. b

Explanation: Montreal protocol was signed by 197 countries and was the first ever treaty of the UN to be completely ratified.

Montreal Protocol was addressing which of the following environmental issues?

Global Warming Acid Rain Ozone depletion in stratosphere Air Pollution

Ans. c

Explanation: Montreal Protocol was signed to address the issues of ozone layer depletion, climate change and greenhouse emissions.

The purpose of Montreal Protocol is?

i) Developing cooperation among UN members to combat climate change

ii) Phase out the production and consumption of ozone depleting substances

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances is one of the most influential multilateral environmental agreement regulating the development of more than 100 chemicals called Ozone Depleting Substances.

What if a Wetland is brought under the Montreux Record?

i) Changes in ecological character of the wetland have occurred or may occur due to human interference

ii) It has a status of World Heritage Site

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: In case any changes happen or are likely to happen in the wetland due to Human interference, it is listed in Montreux Records

7. When is International Day for Preservation of Ozone observed?

September 5 April 5 September 16 November 14

Ans. c

Explanation: September 16 is observed as International Day of Preservation of Ozone Layer across the globe.

In which layer of the atmosphere is the Ozone present?

Troposphere Stratosphere Ionosphere Both a and b

Ans. d

Explanation: About 10% of Earth’s ozone is in the troposphere, which extends from the surface to about 10–15 kilometers (6–9 miles) altitude. About 90% of Earth’s ozone resides in the stratosphere, the region of the atmosphere between the top of the troposphere and about 50 kilometers (31 miles) altitude.

What is meant by Ozone Hole?

i) Hole in Ozone layer over the Arctic circle visible in Aurora lights

ii) Depletion of ozone in late winter and early spring in the Antarctic circle

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation:The severe depletion of stratospheric ozone in late winter and early spring in the Antarctic is known as the “ozone hole”

10. Which of the following can affect the Ozone Layer?

Halons Volcanic eruptions Solar radiation All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: Halons released by various chemicals deplete the ozone layer. Also solar radiation and volcanic eruptions have an effect on the ozone layer. Changes in solar radiation and the formation of stratospheric aerosol particles after explosive volcanic eruptions do influence the ozone layer.

