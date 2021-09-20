UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Supreme Court vs CJI, Republic vs Democracy - Check Popular Comparisons From Which Questions Are Expected

UPSC 2021: UPSC Aspirants can check these popular comparison based topics that are important from the point of view of UPSC IAS Prelims 2021. Check the resources and key topics from polity and other subjects here

UPSC (IAS) Civil Services Exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC would be organizing the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, UPSC CSE 2021 on October 10. Now with less than 20 days left, and UPSC Admit Card released, the candidates need to revise as much as possible. Various toppers have recommended going through differences based topics from subjects like Polity, Geography etc from the UPSC Syllabus.

Listed below are various differences in polity that might interest the paper setters as well as the candidates.

As per various toppers of 2020, one of the best things about studying two topics based on their differences is that the concepts become crystal clear and two topics are revised in one go. Over the years UPSC has asked questions based on differences between Fundamental Rights and Fundamental duties along with democracy and republic among others.

The paper setters find it easier in the Preliminary as well as Mains exam of UPSC to put up questions defining the differences between various topics of study.

UPSC (IAS) Exam 2021: Popular comparisons and differences for last minute revision

Candidates must know basic differences between terms that are quite frequently used in different UPSC IAS Exam subjects. For example a candidate must know the difference between law and an act which is an important aspect of India Polity and can also be asked in the exams this year.

It is very basic- Law implies a system of rules that regulate the citizens of any land. It is applicable equally to all the people of a country while an Act is a segment of any legislation that deals with specific circumstances and people.

To know other differences click on the link below.

Also the candidates can go through some other important topics listed in the table below.

The topics listed above are some of the essential ones for the preparation of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021. The exam is scheduled on 10th October 2021. Now the candidates have no time to go through the books but to practice various questions and go through major topics to brush up their preparation.

Solve 500+ GK Questions & Answers on Indian Polity & Governance through the link shared here

Also the candidates must go through the questions from previous years to prepare for their exams well. Go through the link shared here for previous years questions.

UPSC 2021 (IAS) Prelims: Important Questions & Answers from Previous Years' Papers (Indian Polity Section)



Candidates are advised to subscribe to Jagran Josh for tips for preparation (UPSC), last minute suggestions, NCERT books and other details.