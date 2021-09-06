Difference Between Supreme Court Judge and Chief Justice of India 

The Supreme Court is the highest judicial body of India and is headed by the Chief Justice of India, along with other Supreme Court judges. However there is a lot of difference in the powers of CJI and the SC judge. Take a look at the details below.

All the judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President of India. It is a Constitutional position. The judges retire at the age of 65. Read below to study more details about the Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India:

The federal court of India was created as per the Government of India Act 1935. This court earlier settled disputes between provinces and federal states but after independence of India , the court, the judicial council and the Privy Council was replaced by the Supreme Court of India.It came into being in January 1950.

As per the Constitution in 1950, there was to be a Supreme Court of India with 1 CJI and 7 judges. Later the Parliament increased the number of judges and there were 34 judges in the court including the Chief Justice of India. Currently this is the arrangement.

Difference between Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judge

Take a look at the difference between the two now.

Chief Justice of India Supreme Court Judge He is appointed under the Clause 2 of the Article 124 of the Constitution They are also appointed under Clause 2 of the Article 124 on the Constitution of India President appoints the Chief Justice in consultation with other Supreme Court judges he finds it necessary The judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President after obligatory consultation with the Chief Justice of India The Chief Justice can decide the location of the seat of the Supreme Court, which may be Delhi or outside Delhi No such power of decision making on the location of the seat of the Supreme Court is with the Judges of the court. He / she may be the senior most judge of the Supreme Court in general The Judges of the High Court for 5 years or an advocate for 10 years or any distinguished person in judiciary can become the Judge of the Supreme Court. The Union Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs would, at the appropriate time, seek the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India The Chief Justice of India is consulted in the appointment of Judges. Chief Justice of India will initiate proposal and forward his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs to fill up the vacancy He/she is responsible for the allocation of cases and appointment of constitutional benches which deal with important matters of law. They get their allotted cases and preside over the judgement of each of them The CJI is responsible for the maintenance of the roster, appointment of court officials and general and miscellaneous matters relating to the supervision and functioning of the Supreme Court. He/ she has to perform the functions allocated by the Chief Justice of India to them. There can be an acting Chief Justice of India in case the CJI is absent from the office or is temporarily not able to perform his/ her duties. There is a concept of ad-hoc judges of the Supreme Court when there is a lack of quorum of the permanent judges

Any judge of the Supreme Court could only be removed from his office when the President orders so. Such an order would be issued only after an address by Parliament has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal.

The address should be supported by a special majority of each House of Parliament (a majority of the total membership of that House and a majority of not less than 2/3 of the members of that House present and voting). The grounds of removal are two—proved misbehaviour or incapacity. So far, no judge has been impeached in country.