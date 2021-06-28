What is the difference between an Act and a Law?

Law implies a system of rules that regulate the citizens of any land. It is applicable equally to all the people of a country.

An Act is a segment of any legislation that deals with specific circumstances and people.

As per legal terms Act is used to mean the statutes approved by the Parliament. Originally, it is a bill, which when passed by both the houses through a specific process, turns out to be an act. An Act either creates a new law or makes an amendment in the existing one.

Many use the two legal terms interchangeably but there is a difference between them which is listed below. Take a look.

Difference between Act and Law

Category Act Law Meaning Act is the status created by the legislature, concentrating on a particular subject. It contains provisions related to it. These are the principles and rules governing the affairs of any society. These are created and enforced by a stipulated authority Nature Acts are specific in nature Laws are more generic in nature What is it? When a bill is passed by both the houses of Parliament, it becomes an Act Law is established in a land. Outlines Acts inform what, why and how laws need to be followed Laws are clear indication of what needs to be done and what does not Aim Act aims to inform people about the rules and regulations about specific situations Laws are made to protect people from unfair practices and for maintenance of public order

Law is anything that is aimed at governing the conduct of the citizens of a country. It is useful in protecting their rights. At the same time it also ensures equality among them as it is applicable to all. Law prescribes rights and duties to the citizens of a land.

Generally in a Democracy or Republic, the houses of Parliament introduce a bill stating the process of the law. The bill once passed by both the houses becomes an Act. Indian Constitution is widely open for amendments and one can find many new bills that have been passed to become an Act. Both Act and Law are essential for governance.

Also Read| Explained: Difference between Democracy and Republic



What is the Right to be Forgotten and Digital Privacy?

