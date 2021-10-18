UPSC Civil Services: Free Coaching By Yogi Government in UP- Apply Online @abhyuday.up.gov.in Before 20th October

UP Government is providing free coaching classes to the aspirants of various exams like UPSC Civil Services, SSC, UPSC NDA, CDS, Bank PO, TET, UP PCS etc. The candidates who cannot afford private coaching classes and are willing to appear for the above exams can apply before the last date here.

The Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh is all set to provide free coaching classes for UPSC Civil Services and various other competitive exams like IIT JEE, NEET, Bank PO and others to those who cannot afford private coaching classes for these exams. The details of the online application and the classes has been provided below for candidates to check.

The candidates must note that the coaching is free of cost and would be provided under Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana, in both online and offline mode.

Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana: Free Coaching details-

The announcement was made on the establishment day of the state, Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Registration of various batches had begun in February 2021 and the last date of enrollment is October 20, 2021. As per the Government of Uttar Pradesh and its CM Yogi Adityanath, the facilities would be available and beneficial for all those candidates who could not afford private coaching services and various other exams like SSC, JEE, NEET, UPSC CDS, NDA etc. Once enrolled for the coaching the candidates would have an option of:

Getting content of preparation from e-learning platform for providing digital content related to competitive exams. Provision of free guidance and classes taken by various IAS, IPS, IRS, PCS officers. Virtual classes for state-level PCS exams.

The following exams would be covered through this Free Coaching Class:

Main examinations and interviews of UPSC UP-PSC Examinations conducted by PSC- UPPSC/Subordinate Service Selection Commission Other such recruitment boards and institutions JEE (Mains) NEET NDA CDS other Military Services Recruitment of Paramilitary/Central Police Force PO/SSC/BEd/TET

Take a look below as to how to register for the coaching:

Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana: Free Coaching for competitive exams- How to Register?

The candidates need to visit the official website abhyuday.up.gov.in and go to the main page. Click on the type of exam you wish to appear for in the future and choose the classes accordingly. Once the registration is done the candidates would have to appear for an online test to finally qualify for the free coaching classes.

The test for NEET (online) will be conducted on October 22, 2021, and JEE would be held on October 21, 2021. The exam for NDA/CDS will be done on October 25 while that for UPSC/UPPSC on October 26, 2021.

Interested candidates can log on to the official website of UP Government using the following link here.

It was mentioned on the official platform of the free classes about those who could not afford private coaching despite their talent and approach, "they are not able to make quality preparations, due to which their talents are not groomed properly and the society is also deprived of their services. In such a situation, there has been a need to set up pre-examination training centres across the state to guide all the youth of the state for competitive preparation under the guidance of subject experts as per the syllabus of the level of competitive examinations. This will help millions of talented youth participate in these competitive examinations with full confidence and preparation and regardless of resources."



We sincerely hope that this mission of the UP Government would be a successful one.

