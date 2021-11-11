UPSC Time Table 2022: Check Study Plan Synced With New UPSC Calendar- Prepare UPSC Syllabus for CSE Prelims 2022

Check UPSC 2022 Time-Table synced with the UPSC Calendar to prepare the UPSC Syllabus for qualifying UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 to be conducted in June next year. The UPSC Toppers and Experts have tailored this timetable which has a great success rate.

UPSC Prelims 2022 would be conducted on June 5th, 2022 as per the new UPSC Calendar released on upsc.gov.in. Those who wish to appear for the exam must saddle up and begin their preparation as per the UPSC Syllabus. Jagran Josh contacted many UPSC Toppers of the past years to know what is the correct timetable to be followed for preparing well for UPSC, synced with the UPSC Calendar and UPSC Syllabus. Check the details below. Following this timetable would help you to prepare well and find time for revision as well and ultimately qualify for UPSC CSE 2022.

UPSC 2022 New Calendar:

Check out the UPSC 2022 calendar below to know all the dates you need to be prepared for.

Event Date UPSC 2021 Mains 7th-16th January 2022 UPSC 2022 Notification 2nd February 2022 UPSC 2022 Last Date to fill forms 22nd February 2022 UPSC 2022 Prelims Exam 5th June 2022 UPSC 2022 Mains Exam 16th September 2022 onwards UPSC 2022 Interview/ Personality Test The first half, 2023

UPSC 2022: Month-wise Time-Table for UPSC Prelims 2022 synced with UPSC Calendar

As one can see that they have only less than 7 months left for the next UPSC Prelims so having a preparation timetable synced with the calendar would help them the most now.

So here is the month-wise preparation strategy suggested by various UPSC Toppers and Experts.

Month 1: Begin preparing with the subjects you like the most. In case you do not have any such choice, polity and history are the safest options, to begin with. The candidates are advised to begin with two subjects at a time always. This way you would have time for revision in the final month of preparation.

The schedule of your day must involve current events notes preparation (whichever you think you need to remember), the subject-wise reading of NCERTs and 1 reference book of each of the two subjects chosen for the month. Since history has three parts- ancient, medieval and modern, one can take 1.5 months to complete it. But do not try to skip medieval history as many candidates do. UPSC has started putting up questions from that part as well now.

Also, one must choose their optional subject and give 1 hour every day to the same. The study timings must not exceed 8 hours a day at any time in the next 5 months.

Month 2: Pick up the subjects such as Geography and Economics. Studying these two subjects together would help candidates in remembering some points of economic geography and plans decided by the Government of India well. If one studies these two subjects at a time, not more than 30 days are required to make oneself thorough with them.

Month 3: Pick up environmental sciences and art and culture. It was suggested by UPSC topper Kanishka before some years that these two subjects together provide a contrast that is needed by various candidates to avoid boredom as in month three candidates begin to find monotony in their lives. Give two hours each day to each subject and try to complete your optional subject preparation this month, for UPSC Mains as well.

Month 4: No matter what anyone says, pick up CSAT for preparation this month. You just have two months to get through with it and it is essential that you begin this month. CSAT Paper II is qualifying in nature and all your GS studies would go to waste in case you fail that exam. This month pick up the subjects like Science and Tech along with Question papers of previous years.

Month 5: The major focus this month is revising all NCERTs again along with solving at least one previous year question paper every day. The candidates are advised to revise their history syllabus again as it may require revision. Also, economics is something that needs revision for which 15 days would be enough.

Month 6: This month is the current affairs revision month. You have notes and books from previous months, complete them. Revising current events is essential and the focus should be mainly on the conferences, indexes, events, new schemes by the government and environment and science-related details. You must know all the new species of animals or plants found along with ancient relics and materials found that year.

Revise, revise and just revise that too with paper solving. The candidates must solve 10 previous year papers by this time and mock tests must also be solved this month. Your target must only be current events and mock tests. Study hours can be exceeded from 12 hours to 14 hours by now.

