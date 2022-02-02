UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022: UPSC Online Registrations till February 22- Check Latest IAS Exam Calendar Here!

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 (Prelims) notification is to release on February 2, 2022, and the registrations would continue till February 22, 2022. Check the latest IAS Calendar here

UPSC would release the UPSC IAS Prelims 2022 exam notification on 2nd February 2022 as per the latest exam calendar available on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply this year for the prestigious Civil Services Exam must apply online through UPSC online registration link available on the website upsc.gov.in.

The Prelims would be conducted on June 5, 2022, this time. Check the latest UPSC CSE Exam Calendar below.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022: Eligibility

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year. UPSC would be conducting the Civil Services Exam and Forest Services 2022 recruitment exam on June 5, 2022. Candidates must know the eligibility criteria as well. The eligibility conditions are again divided into nationality, age, and educational qualifications.

UPSC eligibility requires candidates to be a resident of India, Nepal, Bhutan etc. Minimum age of 21 must be achieved before applying to the exam. The maximum age limit for the General candidates to apply in this competitive exam is 32 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for other categories.

The candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university.

UPSC Civil Services 2022: Latest Calendar

Check out the most important dates regarding UPSC Civil Services 2022.

Event Dates IAS Prelims Registrations Starting Date February 2, 2022 UPSC CSE Prelims Registration Ends February 22, 2022 UPSC CSE Admit Card Release 2022 May 10, 2022 (Tentative) UPSC CSE 2022 Exam Date June 5, 2022 UPSC CSE Exam Result for Prelims (Tentatively) June 30, 2022 UPSC CSE Mains 2022 September 16, 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted in three parts. The first exam is called the preliminary exam which is an objective exam. The second stage is the subjective exam in which the candidates can appear only if they clear the objective exam. The candidates after clearing the IAS Mains (conducted this year from January 7, 2022) appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam Personality Test or UPSC Interview called more popularly.

Currently, the candidates are waiting for the UPSC CSE 2021 Mains Results and are preparing for the UPSC CSE 2021 Interview. Check many more related articles to UPSC CSE below.

