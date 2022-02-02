UPSC CSE 2022: Becoming An IAS For A Dream! IPS Lucky Chauhan's Success Story

Check out the UPSC Success Story of IPS Lucky Chauhan who became a Police Officer to fulfil her childhood dream and her father's dream as well. Check out her success mantra for UPSC Civil Services below.

Many people dream about being a man/ woman in power, but not many have the courage and patience to achieve their dreams. However, some of us are blessed with the immense conviction needed to achieve the goals we set in life. Such was a girl named Lucky Chauhan, who became an IPS Officer just because of a dream. Know about her and her life story along with the UPSC Success mantra below

IPS Lucky Chauhan: UPSC Success Story

Lucky was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. She was born in Khurja. Her father Rohtash Singh Chauhan is a property dealer and her mother Suman Lata is a teacher. As per Lucky's father, she was always good at her studies. She had completed her 12th from the science stream and then her graduation in English literature and history.

After graduation, Lucky got a job for herself and was quite satisfied with herself. She had joined as an Assistant Welfare Administrator, in Union Ministry. However, she dreamt of becoming an IPS officer which is why she did not just let it go. She did not leave her job but started preparing for UPSC Civil Services along with her job.

IPS Lucky Chauhan: What Was The Inspiration?

As the story goes, Lucky was in Nursery class when she won the first prize in a competition. She was awarded the prize by the DM & SP of the city. At that time her father said to her that she also had to become an officer in future. She just to fulfil this dream started her preparation and became an IPS officer securing 246th rank. IPS Lucky Chauhan is an officer of Tripura cadre and presently posted as an SP at Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district. Lucky was given the Tripura cadre by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the basis of her performance during her training.

UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission. The exam is conducted in three parts that are Prelims, Mains and Interview or Personality Test. This year's exam would be conducted on June 5, 2022. Candidates who are preparing for this exam may find Lucky Chauhan's story quite inspirational.

