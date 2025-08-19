TS ICET 2025 Counselling Registration Begin Tomorrow, Check Round 1 Schedule, Application Fee Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Today
TS ICET 2025 counselling official notification is available on the counselling website. The registration and choice filling link will be available from August 20. Candidates can check the allotment details and complete schedule for phase 1 and phase 2 seat allotment here. 

Aug 19, 2025, 10:02 IST
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Registrations
TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education will begin the TS ICET 2025 round 1 counselling registrations tomorrow, August 20, 2025. The registration link will be available on the official website tgicet.nic.in. To register for the phase 1 seat allotment process, students are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number. Students must make sure they complete the registration process before the deadline.

When registering for the TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 counselling, students must also upload all necessary documents and marksheets in the online application form. The copies must be scanned as per the sizes mentioned when uploaded. Students are also required to submit the application fee in the online mode. 

TS ICET 2025 Registration and Application Process

The TS ICET 2025 phase 1 counselling registration and application link will be available on the official website. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The MBA/MCA admissions will be conducted based on the allotments done in the phase 1 and phase 2 of counselling. 

How to Apply for TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling

Follow the steps provided below to apply for TS ICET Counselling 2025 Round 1 admissions

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling

Step 2: Click on round 1 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the counselling form

Step 5: Upload all documents required

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

TS ICET 2025 Application Fee

As mentioned, the TS ICET 2025 application fee must be submitted online. Students can submit the fee via credit, debit card or via net banking and UPI facilities. The category wise fee is provided below

Category

Fee

General Category

Rs 1200

SC/ST Category

Rs 600

TS ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Check the complete schedule for TS  ICET Phase 1 and Phase 2 counselling here

Events

Dates

Phase 1

Online registration

August 20 to 28, 2025

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

August 22 to 29, 2025

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

August 25 to 30, 2025

Freezing of options

August 30, 2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

September 2, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

September 2 to 5, 2025

Phase 2

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase

September 8, 2025

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

September 9, 2025

Exercising Options

September 9 to 10, 2025

Freezing of options

September 10, 2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

September 13, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

September 13 to 15, 2025

Reporting at the allotted College

September 15 to 16, 2025

Also Read: ICAI Admit Card 2025: CA Intermediate and Final September Hall Tickets Released at icai.org

 

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

