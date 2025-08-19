TS ICET 2025 Counselling Registration Begin Tomorrow, Check Round 1 Schedule, Application Fee Here

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education will begin the TS ICET 2025 round 1 counselling registrations tomorrow, August 20, 2025. The registration link will be available on the official website tgicet.nic.in. To register for the phase 1 seat allotment process, students are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number. Students must make sure they complete the registration process before the deadline.
When registering for the TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 counselling, students must also upload all necessary documents and marksheets in the online application form. The copies must be scanned as per the sizes mentioned when uploaded. Students are also required to submit the application fee in the online mode.
TS ICET 2025 Registration and Application Process
The TS ICET 2025 phase 1 counselling registration and application link will be available on the official website. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The MBA/MCA admissions will be conducted based on the allotments done in the phase 1 and phase 2 of counselling.
How to Apply for TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 Counselling
Follow the steps provided below to apply for TS ICET Counselling 2025 Round 1 admissions
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling
Step 2: Click on round 1 registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details in the registration link
Step 4: Fill out the counselling form
Step 5: Upload all documents required
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
TS ICET 2025 Application Fee
As mentioned, the TS ICET 2025 application fee must be submitted online. Students can submit the fee via credit, debit card or via net banking and UPI facilities. The category wise fee is provided below
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General Category
|
Rs 1200
|
SC/ST Category
|
Rs 600
TS ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule
Check the complete schedule for TS ICET Phase 1 and Phase 2 counselling here
Related Stories
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Phase 1
|
Online registration
|
August 20 to 28, 2025
|
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|
August 22 to 29, 2025
|
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|
August 25 to 30, 2025
|
Freezing of options
|
August 30, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
|
September 2, 2025
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
|
September 2 to 5, 2025
|
Phase 2
|
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase
|
September 8, 2025
|
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|
September 9, 2025
|
Exercising Options
|
September 9 to 10, 2025
|
Freezing of options
|
September 10, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
|
September 13, 2025
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
|
September 13 to 15, 2025
|
Reporting at the allotted College
|
September 15 to 16, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation