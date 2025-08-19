TS ICET 2025 Counselling Registration Begin Tomorrow, Check Round 1 Schedule, Application Fee Here

TS ICET Counselling 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education will begin the TS ICET 2025 round 1 counselling registrations tomorrow, August 20, 2025. The registration link will be available on the official website tgicet.nic.in. To register for the phase 1 seat allotment process, students are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number. Students must make sure they complete the registration process before the deadline.

When registering for the TS ICET 2025 Phase 1 counselling, students must also upload all necessary documents and marksheets in the online application form. The copies must be scanned as per the sizes mentioned when uploaded. Students are also required to submit the application fee in the online mode.

TS ICET 2025 Registration and Application Process

The TS ICET 2025 phase 1 counselling registration and application link will be available on the official website. Candidates who have cleared their TS ICET entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The MBA/MCA admissions will be conducted based on the allotments done in the phase 1 and phase 2 of counselling.