West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025: WBMCC Stopped MBBS, BDS Admission; Details Here

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has suddenly suspended the NEET UG 2025 MBBS and BDS admission process a day before round 1 seat allotment. Around 11,178 students are left uncertain despite a revised merit list being published. The pause follows OBC reservation disputes, drawing sharp criticism from Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar for risking students’ futures.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025: A big update has come for students waiting for West Bengal NEET UG 2025 counselling. Just one day before the round 1 seat allotment result, the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) announced that the MBBS and BDS admission process has been stopped until further notice. This news shocked students because the revised merit list for the 85% state quota seats had already been published a day earlier. Around 11,178 students who were included in this list are now confused and worried as there is no clear reason given for the sudden pause.In the name of an "Urgent Notice," the West Bengal government has indefinitely suspended the WB NEET UG Medical Dental Counseling and Admission process without giving any proper reason! The future of the state's medical students has been pushed into darkness.

Why was the… pic.twitter.com/ZNhzzbEoFD — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) August 18, 2025 Why Was NEET Admission Stopped in West Bengal? The Calcutta High Court had earlier put the admission process on hold due to a legal fight about OBC reservation. Later, the court allowed the process to continue and asked the WBJEEB board to publish a new merit list by August 22, 2025. Following this, the WBMCC published the revised merit list on August 16, and as per the plan, the round 1 seat allotment result was supposed to be declared on August 20 after 4 PM, with college reporting from August 21 to 23. But now, all plans are suspended.