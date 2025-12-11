HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

General Instructions: 1. This question paper comprises two Parts – A and B. There are 30 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory. 2. Part A is compulsory for all candidates. 3. Part B has two options i.e. (1) Analysis of Financial Statements and (2) Computerized Accounting. You have to attempt only one of the given options. 4. Question nos. 1 to 10 and 23 – 27 are very short answer type questions carrying 1 mark each. 5. Question nos. 11 - 15and 28 are questions carrying 2 marks each. 6. Question nos. 16 to 20 and 29 are questions carrying 3 markseach. 7. Question nos. 21, 22 and 30 are questions carrying 5 marks each. 8. There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of two marks, 2 questions of three marks and all questions of Five marks. X, Y and Z are partners sharing profits and losses in the ratio 5:3:2. They decide to share the future profits in the ratio 3:2:1. Workmen compensation reserve appearing in the balance sheet on the date if no information is available for the same will be : (A) Distributed to the partners in old profit sharing ratio (B) Distributed to the partners in new profit sharing ratio (C) Distributed to the partners in capital ratio (D) Carried forward to new balance sheet without any adjustment What journal entry will be recorded for deceased partner's share in profit from the closure of last balance sheet till the date of his death? (A) Profit and Loss A/c ….Dr. To Deceased Partner's Capital A/c (B) Deceased Partner's Capital A/c ….Dr. To Profit and Loss A/c (C) Deceased Partner's Capital A/c ….Dr. To Profit and Loss Suspense A/c (D) Profit and Loss Suspense A/c ….Dr. To Deceased Partner's Capital A/c. Unrecorded liability, when paid on dissolution of a firm is debited to: (Partner's Capital A/cs) (Realisation A/c) (Liabilities A/c) (Asset A/c) In the absence of a partnership deed or partnership agreement, the mutual relations of the partners are governed by…………. what will be the ratio of sacrifice of the old partners at the time of admission of new partner, if nothing is mentioned in deed? Assertion (A) : Retirement of the partner results in the dissolution of the partnership and a new partnership is formed among the remaining partners. Reason (R) : Retirement of the partner results in the reconstitution of the partnership. (A) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of statement (A). (B) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of statement (A). (C) Both (A) and (R) are false. (D) (A) is true but (R) is false Assertion (A) : Interest has to be paid on debentures whether the company makes profit or loss. Reason (R) : Interest on debentures is a charge on the profits of the company. (A) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of statement (A). (B) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of statement (A). (C) Only (R) is true. (D) Both (A) and (R) are false. The authorised capital of a company is also called........ Write the names of any two financial statements of a company. A and B are partners sharing profit in the ratio of 2: 1. They admit C as a partner by giving him 1/3 share in future profits. The new ratio will be : (A) 2:1:1 (B) 3:1:2 (C) 4:2:3 (D) 2:1:3