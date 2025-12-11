HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Paper 2026: - The annual board examination is a crucial milestone for every student, and meticulous preparation is the key to success. For students of the Commerce stream preparing for the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) Class 12th exams, the subject of Accountancy demands both conceptual clarity and extensive practice. The release of the BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Paper 2026 is, therefore, an indispensable resource. This official sample paper serves as the most authentic guide to the upcoming board exam, offering a clear blueprint of the latest exam pattern, the division of marks across different units, and the typology of questions expected.
Practicing this model paper is not just a revision exercise; it is a strategic tool that allows students to assess their preparedness, improve time management skills, and identify high-weightage topics like Partnership Accounting and Company Accounts, ensuring they are fully equipped to achieve their target scores in the final examination.
HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper PDF Download
Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 -26 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.
General Instructions:
1. This question paper comprises two Parts – A and B.
There are 30 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.
2. Part A is compulsory for all candidates.
3. Part B has two options i.e. (1) Analysis of Financial Statements and (2) Computerized Accounting. You have to attempt only one of the given options.
4. Question nos. 1 to 10 and 23 – 27 are very short answer type questions carrying 1 mark each.
5. Question nos. 11 - 15and 28 are questions carrying 2 marks each.
6. Question nos. 16 to 20 and 29 are questions carrying 3 markseach.
7. Question nos. 21, 22 and 30 are questions carrying 5 marks each.
8. There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of two marks, 2 questions of three marks and all questions of Five marks.
(A) Profit and Loss A/c ….Dr. To Deceased Partner's Capital A/c
(B) Deceased Partner's Capital A/c ….Dr. To Profit and Loss A/c
(C) Deceased Partner's Capital A/c ….Dr. To Profit and Loss Suspense A/c
(D) Profit and Loss Suspense A/c ….Dr. To Deceased Partner's Capital A/c.
(Partner's Capital A/cs)
(Realisation A/c)
(Liabilities A/c)
(Asset A/c)
(A) 2:1:1 (B) 3:1:2 (C) 4:2:3 (D) 2:1:3
For complete set of HBSE Class 12th Sample Paper 2026 students can check the link given below HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Model Paper 2026
HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme
The HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.
HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025 26 Accountancy
The HBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?
-
Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.
-
On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”.
-
Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”.
-
From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Accountancy, Accountancy).
-
Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.
-
Save/print it for offline practice.
Top Tips to Score 90+ in HBSE Class 12 Accountancy
1. Focus on Formats First
Accountancy is scoring when your formats are correct.
Master the formats of:
-
Balance Sheet
-
Receipts & Payments
-
Income & Expenditure
-
Revaluation Account
-
Capital Account
-
Cash Flow Statement
Correct format = Easy marks even if small calculation goes wrong.
2. Learn All Journal Entries Perfectly
Common entries come in:
-
Admission
-
Retirement
-
Goodwill
-
Issue of shares
-
Forfeiture & Reissue of shares
If you know journal entries, 50% of questions become easy.
3. Highlight Formulas
Create a formula sheet for:
-
Ratios
-
Goodwill valuation
-
Cash Flow adjustments
Practice them daily for 5 minutes.
4. Practice 10–15 Numerical Questions Daily
Accountancy is a practice-based subject.
Solve questions from:
-
NCERT
-
Sample papers
-
Previous years
The more you practice, the faster and more accurate you become.
5. Solve Previous Year Papers in Exam Timing
Sit for 3 hours and solve a full paper.
This helps you:
-
Finish on time
-
Reduce exam stress
-
Understand important topics
6. Focus on Working Notes
- Working notes carry marks.
- Write all calculations clearly under the solution.
7. Attempt Theory Questions Last
Start with:
-
Big numericals
-
Medium numericals
-
Short numericals
-
Theory (at the end)
This ensures high scoring.
The BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Accountancy Model Paper 2026 is far more than just a set of sample questions; it is the ultimate resource for strategic exam preparation.
