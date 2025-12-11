UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 OUT, Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 for the written exam. These cut-off marks help candidates understand the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.

All candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the category-wise and post-wise official cut-off marks shared in this article. Reviewing the cut-off will help you assess your performance, estimate your chances of selection, and plan your preparation for the upcoming stages accordingly.

UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 has been officially released along with the result. These cut off marks are prepared after evaluating many factors. This includes the difficulty level, the total number of applicants, available vacancies, and the category-wise performance of candidates. Every candidate must score equal to or higher than the cut-off set for their respective category to move to the next stage of the recruitment process.