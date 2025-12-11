UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 OUT, Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks Here

UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 for the written exam. These cut-off marks help candidates understand the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.
All candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the category-wise and post-wise official cut-off marks shared in this article. Reviewing the cut-off will help you assess your performance, estimate your chances of selection, and plan your preparation for the upcoming stages accordingly.
UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 has been officially released along with the result. These cut off marks are prepared after evaluating many factors. This includes the difficulty level, the total number of applicants, available vacancies, and the category-wise performance of candidates. Every candidate must score equal to or higher than the cut-off set for their respective category to move to the next stage of the recruitment process.
UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 Category-Wise
Candidates can now check the category-wise UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 in the table below. These marks are calculated out of 200 and help applicants understand the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage.
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Freedom Fighter Dependent
|
Former Serviceman
|
Woman
|
Unreserved
|
135.8490528
|
83.0188656
|
80.5031424
|
129.5597448
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
119.4968520
|
–
|
–
|
80.5031424
|
OBC
|
125.78616
|
–
|
–
|
114.4654056
|
SC
|
113.207544
|
–
|
–
|
80.5031424
|
ST
|
81.7610
|
–
|
–
|
–
Previous Year UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off
Checking the UP Police Computer Operator previous year cut off trends helps candidates understand the competition level and expected score range. The table below shows the approximate cut-off trends from earlier recruitment cycles.
|
Year
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
2024 (Expected Trend)
|
140 – 160
|
130 – 140
|
115 – 125
|
110 – 115
|
2023
|
135 – 150
|
125 – 135
|
110 – 120
|
105 – 115
|
2022
|
130 – 145
|
120 – 135
|
105 – 115
|
100 – 110
These cut-off ranges are approximate and help candidates get a clearer idea of the scoring pattern and competition in previous years.
How to Download UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025?
The following are the steps to check and download the UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025:
-
Visit the official UP Police Recruitment website.
-
Click on the link for “Computer Operator Result/ Cut Off 2025.”
-
A PDF will open with category-wise cut-off details.
-
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Factors Affecting UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025 is decided after considering several important factors. These factors directly influence whether the cut-off goes higher or lower each year. The following are the elements:
-
The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam
-
The difficulty level of the written test
-
The number of vacancies released
-
Reservation rules for different categories
-
Overall performance of candidates
When the competition is high or the exam is easier, the cut-off generally increases. However, if the paper is tough, the qualifying marks may be slightly lower.
What Happens After the UP Police Computer Operator Cut Off 2025?
Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the official cut-off will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The following are upcoming stages:
-
Typing Test
-
Skill Test
-
Document Verification
