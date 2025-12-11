UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025: Updated Topics, Exam Pattern & PDF Download

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025: Are you aiming for the UGC NET Exam? You must start your preparation by checking the syllabus and pattern. It highlights all the important topics and areas. The best part? It helps you build a realistic study plan and pick the best books. The exam consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 tests your teaching, research skills, reasoning, comprehension, and general awareness. It carries a total of 50 MCQs for 100 marks. Scroll on to check the UGC NET Syllabus for Paper 1 and exam pattern here. UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025 PDF The UGC NET exam is conducted to assess candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. Those who are aiming for this exam should cover all the aspects to perform well. UGC NET Paper 1 is a computer-based test. Paper 1 is designed to check your teaching and research capabilities. It checks how clearly you can think, analyse information, and use your cognitive skills. Paper 1 also checks your basic understanding of teaching and learning processes. In this article, we have compiled the UGC NET syllabus for Paper 1 to guide candidates in the right direction.

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF in English

UGC NET Syllabus PDF for Paper 1 In Hindi Weightage of UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus Candidates should also check the UGC NET Paper 1 pattern and marking scheme. It helps you discover exam mode, number of questions, maximum marks, and other scoring parameters. Check below the weightage of the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus: The UGC NET exam is a computer-based test.

Paper 1 comprises a total of 50 objective-type questions for 100 marks.

The medium of the paper will be in English & Hindi only.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries two marks. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. Attempt UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper to get a better understanding of the paper pattern. UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus Topic-Wise The UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus comprises 10 units. This includes Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, etc. You should build a strong foundation across all the topics. It can maximise your chances of scoring well in the exam. Below is the topic-wise UGC NET syllabus Paper 1 for your reference:

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude Unit 1 assesses the candidate’s basic understanding of teaching. It covers the following areas: Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding and Reflective), Characteristics and basic requirements.

Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional and Cognitive), Individual differences.

Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment and Institution.

Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs etc.).

Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern and ICT based.

Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education, Computer based testing, Innovations in evaluation systems.

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Research Aptitude Unit II tests your research skills, methods, writing format and research ethics. It includes the following topics: Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Post-positivistic approach to research.

Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods.

Steps of Research.

Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing.

Application of ICT in research.

Research ethics UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Comprehension Unit III of UGC NET Paper 1 will contain a passage of text. You will be required to answer the questions based on the passage. UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Communication Unit IV tests how well you understand communication and the role of mass media. It covers the following topics:

Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication.

Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication.

Barriers to effective communication.

Mass-Media and Society UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Unit V tests your mathematical aptitude and reasoning skills. It includes the following areas: Types of reasoning.

Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships.

Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.). UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Logical Reasoning Unit VI in the UGC NET exam tests your ability to understand and review arguments. This includes the following topics: Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition.

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.

Analogies.

Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments.

Indian Logic: Means of knowledge.

Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension).

Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference).

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Data Interpretation Unit VII in the UGC NET exam checks how well you understand the data. It covers the following areas: Sources, acquisition and classification of Data.

Quantitative and Qualitative Data.

Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data.

Data Interpretation.

Data and Governance UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Unit VIII checks your familiarity with ICT concepts, digital tools, and their importance in education and governance. It includes the following topics: ICT: General abbreviations and terminology.

Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing.

Digital initiatives in higher education.

ICT and Governance UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus for People, Development and Environment

Unit IX covers areas like development and environment, environmental issues, natural and energy resources, etc. It comprises the following topics: Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals.

Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on environment.

Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions.

Impacts of pollutants on human health.

Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests.

Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies.

Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance