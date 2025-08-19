HPCL Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at hindustanpetroleum.com for Engineer, Executive Assistant and Other Posts - Link Here

HPCL Answer Key 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is expected to release the answer key for the Engineer, Executive Assistant, Junior Executive, Officer, and others. Recently the HPCL had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts held on 16th August 2025. The HPCL Answer Key Link will be released on the official website i.e. hindustanpetroleum.com. Candidates can download HPCL Technician Answer Key by visiting the website or through the link given below-

Download HPCL Answer Key 2025

Once released, candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Engineer, Executive Assistant, Junior Executive, Officer, and others are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.