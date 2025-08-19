HPCL Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at hindustanpetroleum.com for Engineer, Executive Assistant and Other Posts - Link Here

HPCL Answer Key 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is expected to release the answer key for the Engineer, Executive Assistant, Junior Executive, Officer, and others. Recently the HPCL had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts held on 16th August 2025. The HPCL Answer Key Link will be released on the official website i.e. hindustanpetroleum.com. Candidates can download HPCL Technician Answer Key by visiting the website or through the link given below-
Download HPCL Answer Key 2025
Once released, candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Engineer, Executive Assistant, Junior Executive, Officer, and others are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.
|HPCL Answer Key 2025
Raise Objection Link
HPCL Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
The HPCL will soon upload the answer key for the exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. You can raise your objections, if any in online mode with the guidelines released with the provisional answer key.
How to Download the HPCL Exam Answer Key 2025?
You can download the HPCL Exam Answer Key 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Step1: Go to the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com
- Step 2:Find the HPCL Junior Executive Answer Key 2025.
- Step 3:Look for the link to the answer key and click on it.
- Step 4 :View your answer key and check your responses.
- Step 5:Download the PDF file for future reference.
