UPSC (IAS) Success Story of A Doctor [Dentist] Who Qualified Civil Services Exam: IFS Dr. Apala Mishra

Meet Dr Apala Mishra, who became a dentist first but realised that to serve society she must do something more. This made her qualify for the Civil Services exam. Check out her success story of becoming an IFS Officer below.

UPSC Civil Services Exam requires patience, perseverance and mental strength. UPSC topper Dr Apala Mishra applied the same strategy to secure AIR 9 in the Civil Services Exam. Check out how this doctor (dentist) remained patient enough to complete her dentistry and then study for UPSC as well.

IFS Dr Apala Mishra: UPSC Success Story

Apala Mishra is a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Her father was army personnel and her mother was a professor. Dr Apala’s father Amitabh Mishra is a retired Colonel in the Army and her brother Arik is a Major in the Indian army. She was always a studious girl who wanted to do wonders in her career. Apala was a disciplined girl as well due to her father's army background. She became a doctor after completing her Bachelor of Dentistry (BDS) in 2018. After this, she made up her mind to compete in the Civil Services Exam and began her journey from a dentist to a civil servant.

Apala is a firm believer that if one wants to succeed in something, he/she must be mentally prepared for achieving it. This is a simple fundamental she applied, to keep herself motivated throughout her preparation. Apala failed in her first two attempts but secured AIR 9 in the third. She says, “I was not well-prepared in my initial two attempts and therefore, could not clear prelims. However, I was committed to working harder this time. I believe that if one works hard and is dedicated, anything is possible to achieve."

She also guides the aspirants to stick to the syllabus and accept their failures. She believes that accepting failures can give the aspirants a chance to improve and keep a positive attitude towards preparation which in turn would aid in their success.

Apala advises the Civil Service aspirants to make a strategy of their own depending on their calibre. She feels that studying a minimum of 7-8 hours every day is important for anyone who wishes to qualify Civil Services exam. She also stresses on answer writing skills one needs to develop to secure better marks in the Civil Services Mains exam. Apala secured AIR 9 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 and chose to become an Indian Foreign Services or an IFS Officer.

When asked about her UPSC journey, Apala said, “My background served as a source of inspiration for me. I took a careful look at our country’s healthcare system and realised it requires more attention. This thought inspired me to pursue a career in the civil service to make a greater impact in society."

