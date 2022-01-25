Civil Services Exam 2022: Poor English Cannot Stop You From Becoming a UPSC Topper: IAS Surbhi Gautam's Success Story

UPSC Civil Services is an exam that is deemed to be the most difficult one and has many preconceived notions attached to it. This is why many fear even attempting it. Check IAS Surbhi Gautam's success story where she overcame poor English & Rheumatic Fever to succeed in CSE.

"Civil Services requires good English"; "Focus on your English, it should be perfect"; When was the last time people told you this before you started your preparation? IAS Surbhi Gautam's success story breaks all these myths and motivates the Hindi medium aspirants to give UPSC Civil Services an honest try.

Surbhi Gautam belonged to a rural background and was a patient of rheumatic fever also. This woman has set a precedent for all UPSC aspirants. She shuffled places every 15 days to get penicillin injections and had a poor English language background. But this did not stop her from qualifying for Civil Services. Take a look at her life story.

IAS Surbhi Gautam: Early Life and Health Struggles

Surbhi Gautam is a resident of Madhya Pradesh. She belongs to Satna village and was trained and educated in a Government school like any other rural child. She got her primary education from a Government school. She was a quick learner and was a brilliant student. Her teachers were always in awe of her. However, it was least appreciated by her family at that time.

Surbhi had secured full marks or 100% result in her maths board exam in class 5th. Her teacher said, "You have got 100% marks in maths. I have not seen anyone get a hundred out of a hundred in board exams to date. You will do very well in future." These were the words that turned things around in her life and Surbhi started dreaming.

Another hurdle in her efforts and her goal was the joint ache that turned out to be rheumatic fever on the diagnosis. She was taken to Jabalpur to get a penicillin injection every 15 days by her parents. This, however, did not stop her from studying and fighting for her goals.

In class 10th she scored 100% score in both Maths and Science. She went on to clear Engineering Entrance Exam and chose the branch of Electronics and Communications. She was the best student there also. However, she faced one big difficulty. English became a hurdle for her as she had studied in Hindi medium all her life and the college taught in English medium.

IAS Surbhi Gautam's UPSC Struggle: English Language Hurdle Race

Surbhi was petrified of English. She even talked to herself in her dreams in English, which was proof of her dedication to learning the language.

Surbhi knew that she could secure a better position if she learnt the language enough to get her point across to the other person. So, she started learning 10 new words in English every day.

Such was the impact, that she attempted various exams after college, like BARC, ISRO, SAIL, MPPSC, SSC, FCI, Delhi police and cleared them all. She was the AIR 1 of the IES Exam.

She did not wish to stop there and cleared UPSC Civil Services in 2016, with AIR 50.

Surbhi scored 143 marks on her essay paper. Moreover, she secured 126 marks on her GS paper 1 and 96 in her GS paper two. In GS paper three, Surabhi Gautam scored 102 marks. Further, she grabbed 110 marks in her GS paper IV. Surbhi’s hard work and her success is a benchmark for all the aspirants. She was not only blessed with a good brain, but also the dedication to use it well.

