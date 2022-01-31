UPSC 2022: Job At World Bank or Civil Services! What Would You Choose? IAS Hari Chandana Dasari's Success Story

Check the success story of IAS Hari Chandana Dasari, a Civil Servant who worked previously at the World Bank but left the job to compete for UPSC Civil Services Exam.

If you had a choice between a job at the prestigious global organization, the World Bank and the Civil Services Exam of India, what would you choose? Before you make your decision, let me impose the fact that the former can give loans to an entire nation. There is an IAS officer who was lucky enough to have this choice and she chose Civil Services instead of the biggest moneylender in the world. Hari Chandana Dasari is the one who had to make this choice for herself. Know all about her life story and the reasons for her choosing Civil Services below.

RELATED|

UPSC IAS 2022: Daughter Who Became an IPS Officer To Fulfil Her Father's Dreams- Pooja Awana's Success Story

Civil Services Exam 2022: Poor English Cannot Stop You From Becoming a UPSC Topper: IAS Surbhi Gautam's Success Story



Hari Chandana Dasari: UPSC Civil Services Success Story

Hari Chandana was the daughter of a Civil Servant in the first place which is where she derived her inspiration from. Her father was an IAS officer. Chandana Dasari completed her 12th from St. Anns, Hyderabad following her graduation from the same college, St. Anns College, Hyderabad. She also completed her post-graduation from the University of Hyderabad. Post this she went to the London School of Economics to study for MSc in Environmental Economics after which she started working in World Bank.

Post her job there she also worked for some time with BP Shell, London. However, all this did not satisfy her and she still felt the void in her work to serve society to her fullest. She at that time saw how determined her father was for his job as an IAS officer and what it took from him to become one. At that very moment, Chandana Dasari decided to compete Civil Services Exam of India.

Her first attempt was not fruitful, but in her second attempt in 2010, she succeeded and became an IAS officer. Currently, Chandana Dasari is the Assistant Commissioner posted in Hyderabad, Telangana.

She has given many ideas a lift up while serving as a Civil Servant. These initiatives included various green initiatives like plastic recycling, reuse, Share Happiness Kiosk etc. She also launched Green Footpaths in 2019 which installed plastic tiles for footpaths helping in the reuse of plastic all around the city.

Her work can be seen through her Twitter account as well. Check it out here:

She was helpful in setting up 326 plus community toilet complexes, 65,000+ individual toilets, 280 dump yards, and 200 segregation sheds in villages. Also, 47 villages were constructed including modern crematoriums at their cost under her guidance.

Hari Chandana Dasari is indeed serving society through her intelligence and brilliant initiatives mentioned above.

Also Read|

What is Wordle? All About The Online Word Game That Has Taken Internet By Storm!

IAS Guruprasad Mahapatra [Padma Shri]: Civil Servant Who Succumbed To Covid 19 Working From The ICU During Pandemic!

