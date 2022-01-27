UPSC IAS 2022: Daughter Who Became an IPS Officer To Fulfil Her Father's Dreams- Pooja Awana's Success Story

UPSC Civil Services may not be the easiest exam which is why many don't even dare to think about it. Pooja Awana, however, had such a father who gave the dream of a police uniform to his daughter motivating her to attempt the Civil Services Exam and become an IPS in the future.

It is not always necessary for you to dream of becoming an IAS officer. Sometimes people become UPSC Aspirants just for the sake of their parents and even succeed in that. That may sound strange to many as they would feel where do they find the motivation to study if they do not want it for themselves in the first place?

That is where you are wrong! A father's wish to see his daughter in the police uniform in itself was a motivation greater than any self-motivation for that daughter to crack UPSC Civil Services becoming an IPS in her second attempt. We are talking about Pooja Awana, from Uttar Pradesh. Pooja succeeded in UPSC Civil Services at the age of 22 years to become an Indian Police Officer. Check out her life details, her UPSC Success story and how her father motivated her to become an IPS below.

IPS Pooja Awana: UPSC CSE Success Story

Pooja Awana is a resident of Atta Gaon in Noida. Her father Vijay Awana was the one who wished to see his daughter in the police uniform always. She saw the dream through her father's eyes and made it come true. She completed her graduation and went ahead to prepare for UPSC Civil Services. Pooja was a bright student since childhood. She, however, did not succeed in her first attempt of Civil Services but in her second attempt, Pooja secured AIR 316 in UPSC CSE 2012.

Pooja got Rajasthan cadre after her selection and worked at Pushkar. Currently, she is in the position of DCP in Rajasthan Police. When asked about her success mantra Pooja said, “Don't get discouraged by failure, low marks or not getting success in the first attempt, stick to your goal and pursue your dreams with more hard work. If not this time, then next time, success will not stay away from you."

Pooja was also posted as Jaipur Traffic Police as a Deputy Commissioner of Traffic. Pooja is a 2012 batch IPSC Officer famous for her bold statements, her job style and her dressing style. She is pretty active on social media as well.

Pooja Awana is an example to those who say that UPSC Civil Service cannot be qualified without self-motivation or a dream since childhood. It may be your parent's dream which you may need to fulfil someday. So candidates are advised to not get strayed by such people in their preparation journey. Surround yourself with positive people who apply positive motivation strategies.

