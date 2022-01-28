UPSC 2022: Choosing The Right Optional Important To Qualify Civil Services Exam- IAS Varjeet Walia's Success Mantra

UPSC 2022: IAS Varjeet Walia tells the candidates how to succeed in UPSC Civil Services Exam. His UPSC struggle and success would guide the aspirants on the importance of choosing the right optional subject.

UPSC Civil Services Mains was conducted recently on 7th January 2022. This exam is composed of subjective questions of various subjects to test the knowledge of the candidates. The aspirants of the IAS Exam are aware of the Optional Paper that is conducted in this exam and its importance. However, many fail due to the wrong choice of optional subjects. IAS Varjeet Walia is of the view that the first step to succeeding in UPSC IAS Exams is to choose the right optional subject for yourself. Follow his guidance to know what is the strategy to apply for optional in UPSC Exam.

The right strategy leads to less time involved for succeeding in the exam and becoming an administrative officer. Let us know the strategy of IAS Varjeet Walia to understand this better.

IAS Varjeet Walia: UPSC Success Mantra

Varjeet Walia failed in his first attempt at Civil Services Exam as he chose the wrong option for himself. Later when he shifted to the correct optional subject, things worked out for him miraculously. It was then he understood, where the mistake was.

Varjeet Walia is a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab. He always wanted to be an IAS officer. His father was the editor of Punjabi Jagran. He was supported by his parents all along with his preparation. His father on being asked about his journey said, "He works very hard and it’s a proud moment for our family."

Varjeet completed his BTech from IIT Delhi in Chemical Engineering.

He was a good student since childhood recalls his father. He said, “The IAS badge gives you the power to contribute to society and work for growth, I want to make a difference in people’s lives."

He decided to go against the general norms by opting for Civil Services rather than a normal job after BTech. He wanted to make a difference in society. Since he is the first member of his family to become a civil servant, there was no one to inspire him from his family.

He did not join any coaching classes to qualify for UPSC. He followed the syllabus to the word and read all the NCERTs. He followed online classes, read the daily newspapers and made proper notes.

One place he failed, was to choose a suitable optional subject. In his first and second attempts, Varjeet Walia did not qualify for the exam due to the bad optional choice he had made. However, in his third attempt, he just secured 577th rank to get IRTS. He, however, chose a different optional this time and in the next attempt, he got through as an IAS.

It is not a days job for Varjeet. He was studying continuously since his graduation days to attempt the Civil Services Exam. He got the benefit of this preparation and in 2017, he got AIR 21 in UPSC Civil Services Exam. He secured a total of 1081 marks out of 2025, securing 21st rank. He got 53.38% in his mains and the interview round.

Varjeet's story is truly an inspiration for those attempting the Civil Services exam this year. All the best!

