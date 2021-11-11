IPS Who Inspired The Bhaukaal Web Series: Meet Navniet Sekera, The Encounter Specialist Of UP

IPS Officer Navniet Sekera is known as the Encounter Specialist of UP and is the inspiration behind the Bhaukaal web series as well. He has a very motivational story of becoming an IPS officer clearing UPSC Civil Services in his first attempt. Check out his success story here.

UPSC success story of an IPS has been the major inspiration behind the Bhaukaal web series which has been a hit among the viewers. This series is inspired by the Encounter Specialist of Uttar Pradesh, Navniet Sekera's real-life story. It was telecasted on MX Player last year and has been on top of the charts ever since. Check out the details about the IPS officer who inspired the director to make this series. His real-life is even more adventurous and motivational than shown in the web series. Check the details about the ADG of UP, Navniet Sekera below. Know how he became an IPS officer here.

The Incident That Made Navniet Sekera an IPS:

The encounter specialist Navniet Sekera has an unusual story. It is no less than a Bollywood film.

Currently posted as the ADG of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow, Navniet's inspiration was a sad incident that took place with his father. His father was receiving some threatening phone calls from someone which made him go to the nearest police station to file a complaint. The police officer there did not register his complaint and made fun of him.

This insult shook Navniet to his core and made him choose Indian Civil Services as a job option which he cracked in his first attempt. It is truly said, wake a sleeping lion to face his wrath. He got the job and showed the world how police services should be carried out. He is hailed to be the IPS Officer who wiped out crime from UP long ago and got the tag of Encounter Specialist in the state.

He also became a motivational speaker and his social media accounts are full of motivational quotes like these shared below.

विघ्न विकट सब सह कर भी,

सुशोभित सज्जित भाती हूँ,

मैं खाकी हूँ....

Thank you for all your good wishes for the new designation. Position has changed, passion to serve the country is the same 😊🙏#WednesdayMotivation #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/P6dEDkFt3M — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) January 6, 2021

Navniet Sekera: Early Life and Career

Navniet Sekera was born on Friday 22nd October 1971 and is currently 50 years of age. He was born in a small town of UP named Etah. He completed his formal schooling at an All-Boys Government School in Etah. He cracked the engineering entrance exam and got admission to IIT Roorkee. He majored in Computer Science and Engineering course between 1989-93. He applied for MTech in IIT Delhi but dropped his education in between to pursue UPSC Civil Services. After successfully attempting and clearing the UPSC exam, he joined Indian Police Services (IPS) in 1996. He decided to further incline his knowledge base and cleared the GMAT exam to get admission to the Indian School of Business and studied MBA in Finance, Strategy and Leadership. After completing two years of intensive training at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, he formally got posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police of Gorakhpur. Later he was transferred to Meerut as ASP of the city in December 1998. In 2001, he was promoted to SP rank. In 2012, he was promoted to the post of DIG and then was promoted to the IG rank after 2 years in 2014. He was designated as Inspector General (IG) of Women Power Line, UP. Currently, he is the ADG of UP Police posted in Lucknow.

Navniet Sekera: Family Background & Achievements

Navniet Sekera is a 1996 batch UP cadre IPS officer who is the inspiration behind the Bhaukaal web series. His Twitter profile describes him as the Additional Directorate General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, a motivational speaker, someone who is focussed on the empowerment of women and children, an avid reader, a free soul. Know all about him below.

Navniet belongs to a farming background.

Navniet's wife, Dr Puja Thakur Sekera is a Social Activist, Motivational Speaker, Philanthropist, Counsellor for Women Empowerment. She is the founder of Mission Sashakt which is a foundation working towards the empowerment of women.

The couple has two children, Devyansh and Arya Sekera.

