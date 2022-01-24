UPSC 2022: All You Need Is Self Belief To Crack Civil Services: IAS Meera K Shares Her Success Mantra

UPSC Success Story: Check out how IAS Meera K cracked her UPSC Civil Services Exam by believing in herself, without losing her confidence and making her own strategy.

UPSC Civil Services preparation is not just about following traditional, age-old methods anymore and IAS Meera K is a living example of the same. In one of our previous success stories, we told how candidates were advised by an IAS to never copy any other person’s strategy. So did Meera K! She never copied any toppers’ strategy and successfully wrote her own story. Check how she succeeded and read about her success mantra below.

The inspirational story of Meera K is about self-belief. Check it out below.

IAS Meera K: UPSC CSE Preparation Strategy

Meera K is an engineer who quit her job to qualify for UPSC. She completed her BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Government Engineering College at Thrissur in 2016. She got the job in Bengaluru through a campus selection.

Meera K gave her first attempt at UPSC Civil Services in 2017. She took the exam without much preparation though and did not qualify. She wanted to qualify at all costs so she quit her job at that time.

She returned to her home place in Kerala to begin her preparation for UPSC.

She joined a few classes in Kerala itself and started her UPSC Journey. Meera had always believed in herself which is why she was not entirely dependent on the coaching classes.

She however could not qualify UPSC Mains in her second attempt and was left out by 12 marks. These setbacks did not break her but she turned her weaknesses into her strengths each time. In her third attempt, Meera missed the Prelims by one mark. Luck smiled upon her in her fourth attempt and she qualified for the interview and secured AIR 6 in UPSC CSE 2021.

Meera while talking to the reporters said, “If one can afford to take coaching, he must go for it, but if not, it’s important to have at least one person who can correct your answers and point out the mistakes.”

She joined the Mock Test Series of the coaching classes which she took pretty seriously. Meera was of the view that there must be someone to correct you always which is why the test series proved to be consequential for her.

She says that taking help from others is not bad but one must have their strategy always which should be unique to oneself. We guess, she is not the first one to assert that.

It is about knowing ones own strengths and weaknesses.