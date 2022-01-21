IAS Mains: UPSC Expected Cut Off, Result (Mains), Interview Tips- Civil Services Exam 2021

Check the UPSC Mains Expected Cut-Offs 2021 and the Result Date information below. Also, know about the ways to crack the UPSC interview below.

UPSC conducted the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam from January 7th to 16th this year. After appearing for the IAS Mains exam, now the students are waiting eagerly for the results of UPSC Mains 2021. Candidates may have to wait for a month or two for the UPSC Interview. Till then check below what our experts are predicting for the UPSC Mains Cut-Offs this year and the result expectations.

UPSC Mains 2021: Expected Cut-Off & Result

The UPSC Mains this year was found to be tough by candidates. The candidates attending the exam found the paper to be more difficult than the previous years. The essay topics this time were based mostly on Philosophy. The topics were:

One of the topics was 'Your Perception of Me is a Reflection of You, My reflection of you is an awareness of me'. Another was Philosophy of wantlessness is Utopian while materialism is a chimaera.

These topics were not easy to score as seconded by many previous UPSC aspirants and now IAS officers as well.

The GS 1, 2, 3 and 4 papers were a little offbeat and had mainly current focussed questions. So the candidates would face tough competition there. There were questions like- Explain the difference between computing methodology of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before the year 2015 and after the year 2015 to The Nobel Prize in Physics of 2014 was jointly awarded to Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura for the invention of Blue LEDs in the 1990s. How has this invention impacted the everyday life of human beings? So the candidates had to write much but in short to complete their exam.

This year’s UPSC Mains Cut-Offs expected by experts are shared in the table below.

Category CS Mains Expected 2021 General 720∓5 EWS 670∓5 OBC 675∓5 SC 660∓5 ST 650∓5

In previous years the UPSC Final cut-offs were low due to the toughness of the exam. Last year that is UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 was the lowest in the five years. This year may be the sixth year in the line when UPSC results would be the lowest.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Interview Tips

The experts are of the view that the candidates must begin their preparations for the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test as soon as their Mains get over. "It is always helpful to join some mock interview sessions," the expert suggests. Candidates must start reading various newspapers and magazines and revise their current affairs till the date of their interview so that even if a question is asked they can answer it.

Moreover, the candidates must work on their walks and their way of talking as well. Working on social skills and not giving up under pressure is important. For the medical test, one must feel healthy. So, one must eat and drink healthy till the date of the interview. Detailed guidelines of interview and mock questions would be also shared with the candidates in the coming days.

