UPSC 2022: Anil Basak, A Village Cloth Seller's Son From Bihar Becomes An IAS- Civil Services Success Story

In the article below, know about the success mantra of Anil Basak, son of Bihar's cloth seller who succeeded in UPSC Civil Services to become an IAS officer. Read his success story below.

One always wonders if UPSC Civil Services Exam is so tough, how do people from villages clear this exam where there is no proper education, no great schooling, no good jobs etc. It's only due to their conviction and belief in themselves. They are so highly motivated to do good that they do wonders with their lives. Such is the case of IAS Anil Basak, the successful candidate for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021. He was a village cloth seller's son who cleared Civil Services Exam to become an IAS. Know about his life and his struggle below.

IPS Who Inspired The Bhaukaal Web Series: Navniet Sekera, The Encounter Specialist Of UP | UPSC Civil Services



UPSC CSE: Stop Following Others! IAS Praveen Kumar Suggests Civil Services Aspirants Make their Own Strategy



IAS Anil Basak: Early Life, Schooling and Struggles

Anil was born in Kisanganj in Bihar. The family he was born into belonged to the Below Poverty Line category. They did not even have a proper roof over them. His father's name is Binod Basak and his mother's name is Manju Devi. He was born on August 2nd, 1995. Anil got educated from Oriental Public School in Kishanganj and completed his 10th standard or High School from Auriya Public School. His 12th standard was done from Bal Mandir in Kishangaj and after that, he got into IIT Delhi to study Civil Engineering. Anil's father used to work as a helper for a businessman in Rajasthan. He returned to his village and started selling clothes going house to house. He started selling clothes in his village after that and still continues to do so in a small shop he has in the same place. It’s a kind of micro-industry he started. Anil is only the second member of his family to pass class 10th. His father was educated only till standard 4th. He however taught his 4 children with all the money he could manage. Anil's elder brother secured a job in Power Corporation in Bihar and Anil among all became an IAS officer.

Check IAS Cadre Rules & Proposed Amendments- UPSC Civil Services

IAS Anil Basak: UPSC Preparation & Success

Reading above you would have gathered that Anil would have always been motivated to make his stand in the world. He could do that through Civil Services in India at least which was his dream.

Anil wished to work not only towards the betterment of his family but also of his state. In the year 2017-18 he started tutoring from a coaching institute in Delhi and prepared for the exam. He did not succeed in his first attempt and even failed in the Prelims.

In his second attempt, Anil secured 616th rank but he was not satisfied at all. He got IT services at that time. He continued his preparation and in his third attempt, he got 45th AIR and became an IAS.

It is not just that Anil managed to get coaching, but he worked after hours there for the institute to manage his fee as well.

Anil's success is a motivation for all those who complain of the lack of resources in their lives. You always have what you need to succeed.

UPSC 2022: Suhas LY - An IAS Who Administers Districts & Wins Medals in Paralympics