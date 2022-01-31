What is Wordle? All About The Online Word Game That Has Taken Internet By Storm!

Wordle, an online game that has been around for a few months now has become a daily routine for users of various social media platforms, especially Twitter. The game appeals to the users through its green, yellow and grey boxes and takes the toll to become one of the many obsessions one has. So in case, you do not know what this game is, read below to find out what it is. In case you have tried the game, read below to find out some interesting facts about it.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game. It is available online. This simple game has an appearance like a crossword puzzle which makes it even more appealing to the users.

What we found to be even more appealing was the use of this puzzle just once every day. Lie the crossword puzzle can be solved just once a day, this online game can also be played just once as there would be no new word added to the puzzle before the next day or 24 hours. As per the psychologists, this once a day only chance makes it even more challenging and appealing to the users wanting them to come back stronger every next day. Interesting approach, isn't it?

How to Play Wordle?

Every user gets just 6 tries to guess a word. After every try, the box colour changes to either green, yellow or grey to signify how close the user is to guess the word correctly.

The game gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word. Green spot means your letter is correct on that very spot; yellow means your letter is correct but is at the wrong spot and grey means your letter and the spot is incorrect. One only has a chance to enter six words. So, in any case, one can enter five-burner words from which one can learn hints about the letters and their placements. Only one chance is available to put the hints to use.

Wordle Connects People!

The game in itself is wonderful and the lesser the chances, the better the zeal among the users who play it. As per New York Times, over 3,00,000 players are using this game every day.

What makes it even more connecting is that everyone is playing the same puzzle every day across the world, so people connect with each other through the game. Some write, "Today was tough", while some days people go boasting of their word skills.

I wouldn’t usually post these but this is, without question, the worst thing that has ever happened



Wordle 226 X/6

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Lily (@l__i_l__y) January 31, 2022

Users can also share their Wordle journey for the day, once they have solved their puzzle or have lost all the chances. This way, one can show off their skills to others or at least inform them about the difficulty level of the day's game.

This was all about Wordle. Hope you enjoy the game.

