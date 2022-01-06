List of Astronomical Events 2022: All Major Eclipses, Meteor Showers, Planetary Conjunctions

Date Event Explanation

January 2 New Moon The Moon will be located on the same side of the Earth as the Sun and will not be visible in the night sky.

January 3, 4 Quadrantids Meteor Shower The Quadrantids is an above average shower, with up to 40 meteors per hour at its peak

January 7 Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation The planet Mercury would reach the greatest eastern elongation of 19.2 degrees from the Sun.

February 16 Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation The planet Mercury would reach the greatest western elongation of 26.3 degrees from the Sun

March 2 New Moon The Moon will be located on the same side of the Earth as the Sun and will not be visible in the night sky.

March 20 March Equinox The March equinox occurs at 15:24 UTC. The Sun will shine directly on the equator and there will be nearly equal amounts of day and night throughout the world.

April 22, 23 Lyrids Meteor Shower The Lyrids is an average shower, usually producing about 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by dust particles left behind by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which was discovered in 1861.

April 29 Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation The planet Mercury reaches the greatest eastern elongation of 20.6 degrees from the Sun.

April 30 Partial Solar Eclipse A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers only a part of the Sun. This partial eclipse will be visible throughout most of the southeast Pacific Ocean and southern South America.

May 6, 7 Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower The Eta Aquarids is an above average shower, can produce up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. Most of the activity is seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

May 16 Total Lunar Eclipse A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth's dark shadow or umbra.

June 14 Full Moon, Supermoon The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated. A super full moon is when a full moon appears at its biggest and brightest.

June 21 June Solstice The North Pole of the earth will be tilted toward the Sun, which will have reached its northernmost position in the sky and will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer at 23.44 degrees north latitude

July 13 Full Moon, Supermoon The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated

July 28, 29 Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower The Delta Aquarids is an average shower that can produce up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by debris left behind by comets Marsden and Kracht.

August 12, 13 Perseids Meteor Shower It is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862.

August 14 Saturn at Opposition Saturn would be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. It will be brighter than any other time of the year and will be visible all night long.

September 16 Neptune at Opposition Neptune will be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. It would be brighter than any other time of the year and will be visible all night long.

September 23 September Equinox The Sun will shine directly on the equator and there will be nearly equal amounts of day and night throughout the world.

September 26 Jupiter at Opposition The giant planet will be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun.

October 7 Draconids Meteor Shower The Draconids is a minor meteor shower producing only about 10 meteors per hour. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner.

October 21, 22 Orionids Meteor Shower The Orionids is an average shower producing up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet Halley

October 25 Partial Solar Eclipse This partial eclipse will be best seen in parts of western Russia and Kazakhstan. It will be best seen from central Russia with over 80% coverage

November 4 & 5 Taurids Meteor Shower The Taurids is a long-running minor meteor shower producing only about 5-10 meteors per hour. It is unusual in that it consists of two separate streams. The first is produced by dust grains left behind by Asteroid 2004 TG10. The second stream is produced by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke.

November 8 Total Lunar Eclipse The eclipse will be visible throughout eastern Russia, Japan, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and parts of western and central North America

November 17, 18 Leonids Meteor Shower This shower is unique in that it has a cyclonic peak about every 33 years where hundreds of meteors per hour can be seen. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle

December 13, 14 Geminids Meteor Shower The Geminids is the king of the meteor showers. It is considered by many to be the best shower in the heavens, producing up to 120 multicoloured meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by debris left behind by an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon