List of Astronomical Events 2022: All Major Eclipses, Meteor Showers, Planetary Conjunctions

Take a look at the major Astronomical events that is meteor showers, planetary conjunctions, solar and lunar eclipses etc that would be happening in the year 2022.
Created On: Jan 6, 2022 14:59 IST
Modified On: Jan 6, 2022 15:17 IST
List of Astronomical Events 2022
List of Astronomical Events 2022

Here is a list of all astronomical events that would occur in this new year 2022. The astronomical events are those that occur in the skies and can be watched with normal eyes. It includes all the lunar eclipses, supermoons, meteor showers etc. 

Take a look at the detailed Astronomical events below:


List of Astronomical Events 2022

Date

Event

Explanation

January 2

New Moon

The Moon will be located on the same side of the Earth as the Sun and will not be visible in the night sky.

January 3, 4

Quadrantids Meteor Shower

The Quadrantids is an above average shower, with up to 40 meteors per hour at its peak

January 7

Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation

The planet Mercury would reach the greatest eastern elongation of 19.2 degrees from the Sun.

February 16

Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation

The planet Mercury would reach the greatest western elongation of 26.3 degrees from the Sun

Full Moon

The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated

March 2

New Moon

The Moon will be located on the same side of the Earth as the Sun and will not be visible in the night sky.

March 20

March Equinox

The March equinox occurs at 15:24 UTC. The Sun will shine directly on the equator and there will be nearly equal amounts of day and night throughout the world.

April 22, 23

Lyrids Meteor Shower

The Lyrids is an average shower, usually producing about 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by dust particles left behind by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which was discovered in 1861.

April 29

Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation

The planet Mercury reaches the greatest eastern elongation of 20.6 degrees from the Sun.

April 30

Partial Solar Eclipse

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers only a part of the Sun. This partial eclipse will be visible throughout most of the southeast Pacific Ocean and southern South America.

May 6, 7

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

The Eta Aquarids is an above average shower, can produce up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. Most of the activity is seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

May 16

Total Lunar Eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes completely through the Earth's dark shadow or umbra.

June 14

Full Moon, Supermoon

The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated. A super full moon is when a full moon appears at its biggest and brightest.

June 21

June Solstice

The North Pole of the earth will be tilted toward the Sun, which will have reached its northernmost position in the sky and will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer at 23.44 degrees north latitude

July 13

Full Moon, Supermoon

The Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated

July 28, 29

Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

The Delta Aquarids is an average shower that can produce up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by debris left behind by comets Marsden and Kracht.

August 12, 13

Perseids Meteor Shower

It is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862.

August 14

Saturn at Opposition

Saturn would be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. It will be brighter than any other time of the year and will be visible all night long.

September 16

Neptune at Opposition

Neptune will be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. It would be brighter than any other time of the year and will be visible all night long.

September 23

September Equinox

The Sun will shine directly on the equator and there will be nearly equal amounts of day and night throughout the world.

September 26

Jupiter at Opposition

The giant planet will be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun.

October 7

Draconids Meteor Shower

The Draconids is a minor meteor shower producing only about 10 meteors per hour. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet 21P Giacobini-Zinner.

October 21, 22

Orionids Meteor Shower

The Orionids is an average shower producing up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet Halley

October 25

Partial Solar Eclipse

This partial eclipse will be best seen in parts of western Russia and Kazakhstan. It will be best seen from central Russia with over 80% coverage

November 4 & 5

Taurids Meteor Shower

The Taurids is a long-running minor meteor shower producing only about 5-10 meteors per hour. It is unusual in that it consists of two separate streams. The first is produced by dust grains left behind by Asteroid 2004 TG10. The second stream is produced by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke.

November 8

Total Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse will be visible throughout eastern Russia, Japan, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and parts of western and central North America

November 17, 18

Leonids Meteor Shower

This shower is unique in that it has a cyclonic peak about every 33 years where hundreds of meteors per hour can be seen. It is produced by dust grains left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle

December 13, 14

Geminids Meteor Shower

The Geminids is the king of the meteor showers. It is considered by many to be the best shower in the heavens, producing up to 120 multicoloured meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by debris left behind by an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon

December 21

Winter Solstice

The South Pole of the earth will be tilted toward the Sun, which will have reached its southernmost position in the sky and will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn

