List of ISRO's Upcoming Missions 2021 Onwards

Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO has till now carried out 112 spacecraft missions. 82 missions have also been launched and various missions have been planned. Take a look at various missions planned from 2021 onwards below.

ISRO is planning to take on 12 student satellites and is working with 342 foreign satellites as well.

ISRO: List of Upcoming Missions

Take a look at all the missions that would be taken up by ISRO in the coming years.

RISAT-1A: This is a radar imaging satellite. It matches the RISAT-1 configuration. It is a land-based mission. The primary application of this satellite is in terrain mapping and analysis of land, ocean and water surface.

Gaganyaan-1: Gganyan is an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft. It is intended to be the basis of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme. This spacecraft is being built for three people only. An upgraded version would be equipped with rendezvous and docking capability.

Aditya-L1: It is one of the first Indian observatory class missions. It would study the solar corona using a solar coronagraph. It is expected to be launched by the middle of 2022. X-Ray spectroscopic instrument would be providing flare spectra while in situ payloads would observe solar events.

Chandrayaan-3: It is a lunar rover to be launched in 2022. It would be a mission repeat of Chandrayaan-2 with a lander and a rover. It would be launched to attempt a soft landing of the lunar surface.

Gaganyaan-2: It would be an uncrewed spacecraft flight test. It would be the second of the two flight tests prior to the inaugural crewed mission.

NISAR: NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is a joint project between NASA and ISRO. It would be co-developed and launched with a dual frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite that would be used for remote sensing.

Take a look at the table below:





1 RISAT-1A 2021 Radar imaging satellite 2 Gaganyaan 1 June 2022 Uncrewed spacecraft flight test 3 Aditya-L1 2022 Solar observation 4 Chandrayaan-3 2022 Lunar lander, rover 5 Gaganyaan 2 2022–23 Uncrewed spacecraft flight test 6 NISAR Jan 2023 SAR satellite 7 Gaganyaan 3 2023 Crewed spacecraft 8 Shukrayaan-1 Dec 2024 Venus orbiter 9 Lunar Polar Exploration Mission 2024 Lunar lander, rover 10 Mangalyaan 2 2024 Mars orbiter

