DRDO’s Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART): All you Need To Know

India has recently test-fired a long-range Supersonic missile assisted torpedo or popularly called SMART from the Balasore coast in Odisha. The weapon has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for the Indian Navy.

As per DRDO, "The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo." The test was conducted on Wheeler island on December 13, 2021. Check all about the system and its details below.

Supersonic missile assisted torpedo system successfully tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odishahttps://t.co/bmJpR0q5RB pic.twitter.com/w9OXcodKI9 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 13, 2021

The Defence Minister also congratulated the team of DRDO for the development of this system, SMART.

About: Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART)

This is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. The system of this missile has been designed for the enhancement of anti-submarine warfare capability. It would work beyond the conventional range of the torpedo. It is also a canister based missile system consisting of advanced two-stage solid propulsion, electromechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. The missiles launch was done from a ground mobile launcher and it is capable of covering a range of distances.

Successful tests of Pinaka Extended Range (Pinaka-ER), Area Denial Munitions (ADM) and indigensouly developed fuzes were carried out at various test ranges.https://t.co/yYkdT6KvCG pic.twitter.com/Bt2iQ82Z1J — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 11, 2021

"System will further enhance the strength of our Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities," said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, DRDO.

DRDO's Tests This Month:



On December 11, 2021, India successfully flight-tested indigenously developed helicopter-launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges.

The defence ministry's statement mentioned, "flight-testing, carried out by DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF), was successful in meeting all the mission objectives of the missile. The weapon, developed for the IAF, can neutralise targets in a range up to 10 km."

Also prior to these tests, a series of successful tests were conducted on the Extended Range Pinaka rocket system (Pinaka-ER) was carried out over three days.

