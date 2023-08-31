Science Quiz Question Based on Aditya L1 Mission

Aditya L1 Science Quiz: ISRO is all set to launch its first solar mission on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. This spacecraft will be placed in the halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1(L1) of the Sun-Earth system. It will help to observe and understand solar activities and their effect on space weather. According to ISRO, “The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc.”

🚀PSLV-C57/🛰️Aditya-L1 Mission:



The launch of Aditya-L1,

the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is scheduled for

🗓️September 2, 2023, at

🕛11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.



Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at… pic.twitter.com/bjhM5mZNrx August 28, 2023

What is Aditya L-1? Know About India’s First Solar Mission, Date And Timings

Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the first solar mission of India.

1. What is the launch date for the Aditya L1 Mission?

14 August, 2023 23 August, 2023 2 Sept, 2023 22 Sept, 2023

Ans. C

Explanation: The ISRO announced on Monday that the launch of Aditya-L1 will take place at 11:50 a.m. (IST) on September 2, 2023.

2. What is Aditya L1 Mission?

First Indian mission to study Sun ISRO mission to study stars Another mission to study the moon Mission to understand the orbit

Ans. A

Explanation: Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

3. Who is launching the Aditya L1 Mission?

ROSCOSMOS NASA ISRO European Space Agency

Ans. C

Explanation: The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is launching Aditya L1, the first Indian solar mission.

4. How long the spacecraft will travel under the Aditya L1 mission?

3.5 million kilometres 4.5 million kilometres 2.1 million kilometres 1.5 million kilometres

Ans.D

Explanation: The spacecraft shall have to travel 1.5 million km from the Earth to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

5. Aditya L1 mission will observe:

A. Photosphere

B. Chromosphere

C. Outermost layers of the Sun

D. All of the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona).

India’s First Solar Mission Aditya L1 Will Study The Sun From Space: All You Need To Know

6. How Aditya L1's mission will be accomplished?

A. Electromagnetic Detector

B. Magnet Field Detector

C. Electromagnetic and particle field detectors.

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: The electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors will be used to fulfil all the objectives.

7. Which rocket is used in the Aditya-L1 mission?

PSLV-C57 rocket GSLV LVSM GSLV-Mk3

Ans. A

Explanation: Aditya-L1 will be launched using a PSLV-C57 rocket. Astronomer and Professor Dr. RC Kapoor told ANI that PSLV is a trusted workhorse of ISRO.

8. What is the budget of Aditya L1 Mission?

5.5 Crore USD 4.3 Crore USD 2.7 Crore USD 6.3 Crore USD

Ans. A

Explanation: The overall budget of this mission is expected to be 5.5 crore USD.

9. Aditya L1 will carry

6 Payloads 7 Payloads 8 Payloads 9 Payloads

Ans. B

Explanation: According to ISRO, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagation effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium

10. How much time Aditya L1 will take to reach the sun?

3 Months 2 Months 4 Months 5 Months

Ans. C

Explanation: Aditya L1 will travel 1.5 million kilometres in approximately 4 months.

Science Quiz Questions based on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Important Days & Dates in September 2023