Science Quiz based on Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Chandrayaan 3 Science Quiz: ISRO is once again ready with another space adventure. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota on July 14, 2023.

Movement of the launch vehicle to the launch pad. pic.twitter.com/Tu973C6IjC — ISRO (@isro) July 7, 2023

Take this quiz below to test your knowledge about ISRO’s attempt to name India the 4th country to land spacecraft on the moon.

1. What is the launch date for Chandrayaan 3 mission?

A. 24 July 2023

B. 14 July 2023

C. 13 July 2023

D. 04 July 2023

Ans. B

Explanation: Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to be launched on 14 July 2023.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission’s rover is known as

A. Vikram

B. Bheem

C. Pragyaan

D. Dhruv

Ans. C

Explanation: According to the ISRO Chairman, the names Vikram, for the Lander, and Pragyan for the Rover, will be carried over honour the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

The mission life of the Lander and Rover equal to

A. 14 Earth Days

B. 24 Earth Days

C. 16 Earth Days

D. 12 Earth Days

Ans. A

Explanation: The mission life of the lander, according to ISRO authorities, is one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

Which launcher is used for Chandrayaan-3?

A. GSLV

B. LVSM

C. GSLV-Mk3

D. PSLV

Ans. C

Explanation: The chosen launcher for Chandrayaan-3 is GSLV-Mk3, which will position the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) measuring approximately 170 x 36500 km in size.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3

A. To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

B. To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

C. To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

D. All of the above

Ans. D

Explanation: ISRO has set three main objectives for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which include:

Getting a lander safe and soft landing on the surface of the Moon. Observing and demonstrating the rover’s loitering capabilities on the Moon In-site scientific observation makes scientific experiments on the chemical and natural elements, soil, water, etc. available on the surface of the Moon to better understand and practice the composition of the Moon. Interplanetary refers to the development and demonstration of new technologies required for missions between two planets.

6. How much did the Chandrayaan 3 mission cost?

A. 1200 Crores

B. 960 Crores

C. 600 Crores

D. 540 Crores

Ans. C

Explanation: Chandrayaan 3 mission costs lesser than the Chandrayaan 2 mission which was more than 960 crores.

What is the total weight of Chandrayaan 3?

A. 4,100 kilograms

B. 3,900 kilograms

C. 2,190 kilograms

D. 5,200 kilograms

Ans. B

Explanation: The propulsion module, alone, weighs 2,148 kg, and the lander and the rover are both in the lander module, which weighs 1,752 kilograms.

What is that one thing in Chandrayaan 3 and not in Chandrayaan 2?

A. Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDV)

B. Laser-based Interferometry

C. Ultrasonic Doppler methods

D. Molecular Tagging Velocimetry

Ans. A

Explanation: The lander for Chandrayaan-3 will have only four throttle-able engines, equipped with a Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDV).

Which of the following is missing in Chandrayaan 3?

A. Rover

B. Lander

C. Orbiter

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-2, was fitted with the lander Vikram, an orbiter and rover Pragyan, whereas Chandrayaan-3 will carry only a rover and a lander. Also, the orbiter that was launched with Chandrayaan-2 will still be in use.

What will be the design of the Propulsion Module?

A. Box-like structure with a solar panel on the side with a cylinder on top

B. Rectangular structure with solar panels on all sides

C. Cube with a sphere on top

D. None of the above

Ans. A



Explanation: The Propulsion Module is a box-like structure with a huge solar panel on one side and a massive cylinder on top. The cylinder, known as the Intermodule Adapter Cone, will serve as the lander’s mounting framework.