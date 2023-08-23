Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Time Today: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Time: After the Lander Module (LM) successfully completed its second and final de-boosting operation on Sunday, India's Chandrayaan-3 drew nearer to the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that the lander has now attained an orbit with a distance from the Moon of 134 km at its furthest point and 25 km at its closest point. And with this, India would soon become the fourth nation in the world to do a soft landing on the moon after the US, Russia, and China.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

‘Welcome, buddy!’

Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM.



Two-way communication between the two is established.



MOX has now more routes to reach the LM.



Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

This article will help you know all the deets about the Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Date, Time and more. But before heading to all that you read, refresh your memory about the Chandrayaan 3 Mission.

About Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 that aims to show off end-to-end capability for safe landing and wandering on the lunar surface. It is directed for the lunar south pole, where water ice, or frozen water, may exist. This area is a potential source of oxygen, fuel, and water for upcoming moon missions or a more long-term moon colony.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

Official Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Time

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, successfully launched India's third lunar mission on July 14. It consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Interplanetary missions. A few weeks later, on August 5, the lander will come into contact with the moon. And it is just 1 day away from reaching its final destination.

The momentous landing's date and timing were revealed by ISRO in a tweet that read, “Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.” So, this means that the lander module will touch down on the Lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing.



The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!



The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023



The lander will try a "soft landing" in the Moon's south pole area, according to an earlier announcement from ISRO. And the lander's propulsion module will keep orbiting the Moon even after it touches down there in order to analyze the Earth's atmosphere.

13 Most Frequently Asked Questions About India’s Lunar Space Mission

Complete Timeline of ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, the main objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are:

To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Check the complete timeline of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission in the table below:

Date Event July 7-13 Launch Rehearsals and Electrical Tests July 14 Successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 July 15 First orbit-raising manoeuvre July 17 Second Orbit-Raising Maneuver after Chandrayaan-3 comes closer to the Moon. July 22 Earth-bound perigee firing and fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre complete. August 1 Chandrayaan 3 got inserted into the Translunar orbit. August 5 Chandrayaan 3 successfully enters the Lunar Orbit. August 6-16 Chandrayaan 3 orbit gets reduced. August 17 The Lander module gets separated from the Propulsion Module. August 19 Chandrayaan 3 Lander Module reaches closer to the Moon orbit. August 20 The Second & Final Deboosting & Lander module’s orbit reduces further. August 21 Two-way communication between Ch-2 Orbiter and Ch-3 Lander is established. August 23 A successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 is expected on the Lunar surface.

Science Quiz Questions based on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Where can you watch Chandrayaan 3 Landing live-action?

People all over the globe can witness live actions of this mega event on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and Facebook. Indians can especially watch the launch on the public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

Schools and other educational institutions have also been encouraged by ISRO to offer live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing. In addition to setting up the live webcast, the Indian space agency requested that colleges spread the word about this event among their teachers and students.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live Video

Keep your fingers crossed and prayers on!