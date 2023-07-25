Chandrayaan 3 Live Updates: Latest Location, Position, Status, Moon Landing Date

If the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully executes the Chandrayaan 3 mission, India will join an exclusive list of just three other countries that have achieved a soft landing on the Moon—the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and most recently, China.

Both the United States and the Soviet Union experienced numerous spacecraft crashes before achieving a successful Moon landing. China stands out as the only country to achieve success in its first attempt with the Chang’e-3 mission in 2013.

Chandrayaan 3 has several critical events ahead, including earth-bound manoeuvres, insertion into the lunar orbit, separation of the lander, a series of deboost manoeuvres, and a power descent phase for a soft landing. P Veeramuthuvel, the project director of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, provided this information.

25 July - Chandrayaan-3, has succesfully executed its fifth and ultimate Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver today, between 2 pm and 3 pm IST. The upcoming TransLunar Injection (TLI) is scheduled for August 1, 2023, sometime between midnight and 1 am IST. Upon reaching its destination, the spacecraft is anticipated to settle into an orbit of 127,609 km x 236 km. The confirmation of the achieved orbit will be based on subsequent observations.

The orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.



The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations.



— ISRO (@isro) July 25, 2023

20 July - According to the (ISRO), the Chandrayaan 3 accomplished its fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre between 2 and 3 PM IST on Thursday, July 20. This marks the fourth in a series of many orbit-raising manoeuvres before the spacecraft positions itself into a lunar orbit.

🇮🇳 India celebrates #InternationalMoonDay 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 🛰️ a step closer to the Moon 🌖



The fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.



— ISRO (@isro) July 20, 2023

18 July - The spacecraft achieved a planned orbit of 51400 km x 228 km.

— ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2023

ISRO officially verified the triumphant completion of the third orbit-raising manoeuvre, executed between 2 and 3 PM IST on Tuesday, July 18. The spacecraft currently orbits the Earth at a proximity of 228 kilometres at its closest and reaches a maximum distance of 51,400 kilometres. The next firing event is slated for Thursday, July 20, between 2 PM and 3 PM IST.

Chandrayaan 3 Position

As of 25 July ISRO validated Chandrayaan’s new orbit parameters. In its latest orbit, the spacecraft will perch at a distance of 233 kilometres from the Earth at its nearest and 71,351 kilometres at its farthest.

Chandrayaan 3 Status

The comprehensive reports by scientists at ISRO encompass essential details concerning the upcoming landing of the rover on the Moon. As per expectations, the vehicle will be deployed on the uncharted South Pole of the Moon, where it will conduct investigations into water, ice, and minerals.

This presents a significant advantage for India, as the South Pole remains a relatively unexplored region with immense scientific potential.

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation, plans to disclose the results of the safe landing on the Moon, along with in-depth analyses, on the 14th of July or later. The specifics of the mission, including analytical data, will be made available to the public, enabling everyone to partake in this remarkable scientific endeavour.

