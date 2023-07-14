Chandrayaan 3: Scientists Behind ISRO Moon Mission and Their Educational Background

ISRO Moon Mission: Know here about the people behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission, their achievements, and academic backgrounds.

ISRO Scientists: After Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 is the next mission of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). This moon mission aims for safe landing on the moon and exploring its surface. A rocket called LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, will launch the lander and rover into space.



The 2019 launch of Chandrayaan-2 included an orbiter, a lander, and the Pragyan rover. Unfortunately, a software error caused the plane to lose all communications minutes before it was scheduled to land; as a result, it deviated off course and crashed. The orbiter is still operational and gives the organisation useful data, so it wasn't a total disaster. Before Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-1 was launched in 2008. It was India’s first lunar mission.



Now let us talk about the scientist behind the Chandrayaan 3 mission. These are the main forces that are making India proud with such extraordinary achievements. A whole team of experts is working on this mission under the leadership of the below-mentioned personalities. Let us have a look at their educational background and achievements.

S Somanath, ISRO Chairman

B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam.

Masters (M. Tech) in Aerospace Engineering from IIS (Indian Institute of Science), Bangalore, specialising in Structures, Dynamics, and Control with a Gold Medal.

P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3

In 2019, P Veeramuthuvel took leadership of the Chandrayaan-3 project. He previously held the position of deputy director at the ISRO headquarters' Space Infrastructure Programme Office.

Graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (IIT-M).

S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

B.Tech. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering affiliated with Kerala University.

ME in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bengaluru.

PhD in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras, Chennai.

A Rajarajan, chairman, Launch Authorisation Board (LAB)

Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering in 1987.

Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, principal SpacePort of India.

A recipient of ISRO Merit award in 2015.

ISRO Team excellence awards in 2010, 2011 & 2015.

Member of several professional bodies, namely ISAMPE, AeSI etc.

M Sankaran, Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)

Master's degree in Physics from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli in 1986.

ISRO's Performance Excellence Award for the Year 2017.

ISRO Team Excellence awards in 2017 and 2018.

Apart from these, director Mohan Kumar, who is in-charge of the operational aspects of Chandrayaan-3 and Vehicle director Biju C Thomas are also part of the Chandrayaan-3 team.

Chandrayaan 3: Launch Time Today

As per the ISRO’s tweet on July 06, 2023, the launch of Chandrayaan-3 was scheduled for today (July 14, 2023) at 2:35 PM IST. The launch was done from SDSC, Sriharikota. As per the new updates, the launch was successful. To know more updates on Chandrayaan-3 keep checking the Twitter handle of ISRO.

Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3:



🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 🛰️Mission:

The launch is now scheduled for

📆July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST

from SDSC, Sriharikota



Stay tuned for the updates! — ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

Best Wishes to ISRO From Our Leaders

The President of India, Vice President of India and Prime Minister of India all gave their best wishes to the team and the mission through their twitter handles. Check the tweets below.

India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration.



Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!



It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 14, 2023

Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud! @isro — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

This article aims to motivate students to do something out of the ordinary. Today’s generation should be motivated to have role models who are realistic and not fictional. These personalities contributed tonnes of years to the uplift of the name of India. Teachers should pick personalities and topics like these to discuss with students. This will fill them with positive energy, which they can use to find their true aim.



