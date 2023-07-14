Chandrayaan 3 Essay in English for School Students in 200 Words

Chandrayaan-3: India's Latest Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3 is India's ambitious lunar mission, following in the footsteps of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-3 is India's second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface. It is a project undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to achieve a successful landing on the moon's surface and deploy a rover to conduct experiments and gather valuable data. The mission is focused on studying the moon's geology, mineralogy, and exosphere, which will contribute to our understanding of the moon's origin and evolution. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. To achieve the mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as laser & RF-based Altimeters, Velocimeters, Propulsion System, etc. To demonstrate such advanced technologies successfully in earth conditions, several Lander special tests, like Integrated Cold Test, Integrated Hot test and Lander Leg mechanism performance test, have been planned and carried out successfully. Through Chandrayaan-3, India aims to showcase its technological prowess, scientific capabilities, and its commitment to space exploration. If Chandrayaan-3 is a success, it will further strengthen India's position in the global space community. This mission will inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).