Chandrayaan 3 Essay in English for School Students in 200 Words

Chandrayaan 3 Essay and Short Speech in English for School Students: In the vast space of our universe, where mythology and science come together so often, Chandrayaan-3 shines brightly as a symbol of India’s astral hope and exploration. It shows India's strong determination to uncover the moon's mysteries. With careful planning and robust designs, Chandrayaan-3 gets us closer to landing on the moon and discovering its hidden secrets. In this article, we have provided an essay on Chandrayaan in about 200 words. Students can easily refer to this essay and come up with their own modifications and tweaks in the essay body.
Essay on Chandrayaan 3 for School Students
|
Chandrayaan-3: India's Latest Lunar Mission
Chandrayaan-3 is India's ambitious lunar mission, following in the footsteps of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-3 is India's second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface. It is a project undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to achieve a successful landing on the moon's surface and deploy a rover to conduct experiments and gather valuable data. The mission is focused on studying the moon's geology, mineralogy, and exosphere, which will contribute to our understanding of the moon's origin and evolution.
The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. To achieve the mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as laser & RF-based Altimeters, Velocimeters, Propulsion System, etc. To demonstrate such advanced technologies successfully in earth conditions, several Lander special tests, like Integrated Cold Test, Integrated Hot test and Lander Leg mechanism performance test, have been planned and carried out successfully.
Through Chandrayaan-3, India aims to showcase its technological prowess, scientific capabilities, and its commitment to space exploration. If Chandrayaan-3 is a success, it will further strengthen India's position in the global space community. This mission will inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
More Information on Chandrayaan 3
|
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date and Time
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission at 2.35 pm on July 14, 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Chandrayaan 3 Scientists
The major names associated with the planning and development of Chandrayaan 3 are S Somanath, Isro Chairman, P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), A Rajarajan, chairman, Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) and M Sankaran, Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC).
Previously Successful Countries to Achieve Soft Landing on The Moon
Previously, the USA, the former Soviet Union and China have successfully achieved soft landing on the moon. India will become the fourth country if Chandrayaan 3 is a success.
When will Chandrayaan 3 reach the moon?
The module will take approximately a month to reach the moon from the time of launch and hence, the landing is scheduled for August 23 - 24, 2023.