National Space Day on August 23 Announced by PM Modi 

What is tiranga point on moon?

Tiranga point is the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 2 on the moon's surface. Chandrayaan 2 was launched in 2019.

What is shivshakti point on moon?

The touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 moon lander Vikram on the moon is nmed as Shivshakti.

Why celebrate National Space Day on 23rd August?

The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 3 landed successfully on the south pole of moon on August 23, 2023. To commemorate this event of pride 23rd August will be commemorated as National Space Day.

When is National Space Day 2023?

PM Modi has announced that National Space Day 2023 will be celebrated each year on March 23rd.