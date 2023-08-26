National Space Day on August 23 Announced by PM Modi: On Saturday, August 26, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as National Space Day to mark the remarkable touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern pole of the moon. PM Modi also announced that the landing spot of Chandrayaan 3 lander will be known as ‘Shivashakti’. In addition, the touch-down point of Chandrayaan-2 touch-down will be called ‘Tiranga Point’. On one hand, we have the trust of Vikram lander and on the other, the courage of Pragyaan rover, he added.
National Space Day
PM Modi virtually attended the live telecast of the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's surface on August 23rd, 2023. On Saturday, August 26, 2023, he addressed the ISRO scientists and the Chandrayaan 3 team at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Key Points from PM Modi's Address
Check the tweet by Prime Minister office below:
Addressing the scientists at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, Karnataka on the morning of August 26th, PM Modi hailed the scientists and the whole team of this mission for taking ‘Make in India’ to the moon.
He also added that the ‘Shivashakti’ point will motivate future generations to use science for the well-being of humanity.
Watch PM Modi address the ISRO Chandrayaan 3 team in this tweet by ANI:
PM Modi Meets ISRO Scientists
Prime Minister Modi visited Bengaluru to congratulate the ISRO team for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on August 23. He was warmly welcomed at the ISRO headquarters and met with the scientists involved in the mission. While in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, he virtually witnessed the historic landing of the Vikram lander on the Moon along with the ISRO team. The ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, personally received the Prime Minister, and they celebrated the achievement with a hug. PM Modi posed for a group photo with the scientists and received a briefing on ISRO's 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole from S Somanath. He acknowledged that Chandrayaan-2 had left its mark on the lunar surface in 2019 and credited the success of India's mission to the Moon to the women scientists of ISRO.
PM Modi Applauds the Female Scientists
Prime Minister added in his address to the Chandrayaan 3 team at ISRO that women power is the force behind all the creations and destructions of the universe. He congratulated the women scientists for their important contribution in the success of this lunar mission.