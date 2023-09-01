Essay on Aditya L1 for School Students: India’s First Solar Mission by ISRO

Essay on Aditya L1 Mission: Following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and its commencement of lunar studies, ISRO is now embarking on an exploration mission to investigate the Sun's surface. In Hindi, "Aditya" is synonymous with the sun. On September 2 at 11:50 a.m., the launch of Aditya L1 is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The primary objective of the Aditya L1 mission is to scrutinize the sun's surface and gather valuable data to enhance our understanding of solar phenomena.
Essay on Aditya L1 in English
|
India’s Solar Mission - ISRO’s Aditya L1
|
Aditya L1 is India's first solar mission. Developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Aditya L1 spacecraft will carry 7 instruments to study the Sun's atmosphere. The mission is scheduled to launch on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11.50 am.
About Aditya L1
Aditya L1 will serve as India's first space mission dedicated to examining the Sun. Positioned within a halo orbit encircling Lagrange point 1 (L1) in the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, this spacecraft offers a distinct advantage by maintaining an uninterrupted view of the Sun, free from any eclipses. This unique vantage point enables real-time observations of solar activities and their influence on space weather.
The spacecraft carries a complement of seven payloads, each designed to scrutinize various aspects of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer, known as the corona, using a combination of electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.
Positioned at the L1 point, four of these payloads have direct sightlines to the Sun, while the remaining three conduct in-situ investigations of particles and fields at Lagrange point L1. This invaluable research allows for a deeper understanding of the propagation of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.
Significance of Aditya L1
The Aditya L1 payloads are expected to yield crucial insights into several phenomena of the solar giant SUN, such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, space weather dynamics, and the propagation of particles and fields. These findings will significantly contribute to our understanding of these complex solar processes.
Details About Aditya L1 Mission
|
Why is ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission So Unique?
|
|
Major Objectives of Aditya L1 Mission
|
|
The Sun
|
Our Sun, the nearest star and the largest object in our solar system, is approximately 4.5 billion years old. It consists of hot, glowing hydrogen and helium gases and is located about 150 million kilometers away from Earth. The Sun is the primary source of energy for our solar system, and life on Earth relies on this solar energy. Additionally, the Sun's gravitational force is responsible for holding all the objects in our solar system together.
The core of the Sun, situated at its central region, reaches incredibly high temperatures, around 15 million degrees Celsius, where a process known as nuclear fusion occurs, providing the Sun's power. In contrast, the visible surface of the Sun, called the photosphere, is relatively cooler, with a temperature of approximately 5,500°C.
|
Why Is It Important To Study The Sun?
|
Studying the Sun, our nearest star, offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into stars not only in our Milky Way but also in other galaxies. The Sun is a highly dynamic star, exhibiting eruptive phenomena and releasing vast amounts of energy into the solar system. These solar eruptions, if directed towards Earth, can disrupt near-Earth space environments, affecting spacecraft and communication systems. Early warning systems are crucial to mitigate these potential disturbances.
Furthermore, exposure to such explosive solar events poses risks to astronauts. The Sun's extreme thermal and magnetic phenomena provide a natural laboratory for studying processes that cannot be replicated in a controlled laboratory setting. Hence, studying the Sun serves both as a window into stellar behavior and as a means to understand extreme natural phenomena with practical implications for space exploration and communication.
|
Why Is It Important To Study The Sun From Space?
|
The Sun emits a wide range of radiation, including light across various wavelengths, energetic particles, and a magnetic field. Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field act as protective barriers, blocking many harmful radiations, particles, and fields from reaching the planet's surface. Consequently, instruments on Earth cannot detect these types of radiation, making it impossible to conduct solar studies based on them.
To overcome this limitation, scientists must conduct observations from outside Earth's atmosphere, specifically from space. This approach enables the study of solar radiations and other phenomena that are inaccessible from the Earth's surface. Additionally, to understand the behavior of solar wind particles and the Sun's magnetic field as they travel through interplanetary space, measurements need to be taken from a location far removed from the influence of Earth's magnetic field.
Is Aditya L1 A Complete Mission To Study The Sun?
The answer to whether Aditya-L1 or any space mission can fully address the study of various solar phenomena is a resounding 'NO.' This limitation arises from the constraints of spacecraft, including mass, power, and volume, which restrict the number and capacity of scientific instruments that can be sent into space. Aditya-L1, for instance, will conduct all its measurements from Lagrange point L1.
One significant limitation is that many solar phenomena, such as explosive eruptions, exhibit multi-directional characteristics, making it impossible for Aditya-L1 alone to study their directional distribution of energy. Another potential solution lies in Lagrange point L5, which offers a valuable perspective for studying Earth-directed CME events and assessing space weather.
Furthermore, due to technological challenges related to spacecraft orbits, the polar regions of the sun remain poorly studied. These regions are believed to play a crucial role in determining solar cycles, and obtaining polarization measurements of solar radiations at various wavelengths is essential to understanding processes in and around the sun. Therefore, while space missions like Aditya-L1 contribute valuable data, they cannot comprehensively address all aspects of solar research.
Aditya L1 Payloads Details
ISRO’s first observatory class space based solar mission has a total of seven payloads on-board with four of them carrying out remote sensing of the Sun and three of them carrying in-situ observation.
Payloads along with their major capability of scientific investigation.
|
Type
|
Sl. No.
|
Payload
|
Capability
|
Remote Sensing Payloads
|
1
|
Visible Emission Line Coronagraph(VELC)
|
Corona/Imaging & Spectroscopy
|
2
|
Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)
|
Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband
|
3
|
Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS)
|
Soft X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation
|
4
|
High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer(HEL1OS)
|
Hard X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation
|
In-situ Payloads
|
5
|
Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment(ASPEX)
|
Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Protons & Heavier Ions with directions
|
6
|
Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA)
|
Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Electrons & Heavier Ions with directions
|
7
|
Advanced Tri-axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometers
|
In-situ magnetic field (Bx, By and Bz).
Also Check: Aditya L1 Mission Incharge: Know His Educational Qualification