Aditya L1 Mission Incharge: Know His Educational Qualification

Aditya Solar Mission: Dr Sankarasubramanian K is the main person behind this mission. Know more about him and the Aditya L1 mission here.

ISRO Solar Mission: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and initiating its study on the moon, ISRO is now heading to explore the surface of the Sun. In Hindi, Aditya is the synonym for sun, and thus the mission got its name. On September 2, at 11:50 a.m., the launch is scheduled for Aditya L1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The Aditya L1 mission aims to study the surface of the sun and collect data that can be used to understand the sun and the phenomena occurring there. A project cannot run without a team and proper guidance. Dr. Sankarasubramanian K. is the main person behind this mission. To learn more about him and his qualifications, continue reading this post.

What is the Aditya L1 Mission?

Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the sun. There is a halo orbit between the sun and the Earth, which is about 1.5 million kilometers away from the Earth. The aim is to place the spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point (L1). Aditya is the synonym of the sun in Hindi. Thus, this project got its name, Aditya L1.

Why only halo orbits?

The satellite placed in a halo orbit possesses the advantage of continuously viewing the sun without any occultation or eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.

How many payloads are there in the Aditya L1 spacecraft?

The spacecraft carries seven scientific payloads for systematic study of the Sun.

Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC)

Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)

Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS)

High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS)

Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX)

Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA)

Magnetometer (MAG)

Objectives of ISRO’s Aditya L1 Solar Mission

According to ISRO the objectives of Aditya L1 mission are:

Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona.

Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.

Source: ISRO

Dr Sankarasubramanian K: Principal scientist of the Aditya L1 mission

Dr Sankarasubramanian K. is the face of Aditya L1 ISRO Mission.

Designation Senior solar scientist at URSC (U R Rao Satellite Centre), Bengaluru. PhD In Physics from Bangalore University through the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru.



Interests Instrumentation, optics, and the solar magnetic field are some of his scientific interests. Contributions ISRO missions AstroSat, Chandrayaan-1, and Chandrayaan-2. Current role In-charge of URSC's Space Astronomy Group (SAG) lead researcher for one of the Aditya-L1's X-ray payloads Aditya L1 Dr. Sankarasubramanian K. currently leading the group leader for the Aditya-L1 Science Working Group, which is comprised of professionals from numerous Indian institutions.

Source: ISRO

