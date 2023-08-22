Chandrayaan 3 School Projects Ideas and Suggestions for Students

Chandrayaan 3 School Projects: India is about to make history with its new and third moon mission, Chandrayaan 3. This historic movement must be etched forever in our hearts. To teach students about the importance of the India Moon Mission, we have brought to you a list of some school projects on Chandrayaan 3.

Chandrayaan 3 School Project Ideas: India is on its most important event of the year, a space mission that would leave all the Indians crying and their chests swelled with pride. Yes, we are talking about Chandrayaan 3, India’s Moon Mission. With this mission, India aims to create history worldwide and unravel the parts of the moon that are yet to be discovered. How can this extravagant event not be introduced to our students, the future pillars of our nation? It is not only about inspiring them to do great things for the nation, it is about teaching them the importance of putting your country in a position of pride and recognition to an extent that is unbeatable in the world.

With this thought of imparting correct knowledge to students, we have brought a few school project ideas for students that will aspire and inspire them for their lifetime.

School Project Ideas for Students on Chandrayaan 3

Find below a few important school project ideas on ISRO Chandrayaan 3 for students. These will teach them the importance of Chandrayaan 3 and provide them with the right information.

1. Paper Model for Chandrayaan 3: Students can use their creativity and easily available materials to build a paper model of the Chandrayaan 3 rocket. You can easily find such videos on YouTube. The best model can be kept in the library, or your classroom. The model should appear that it is real in nature and make sure that it is not fragile so that it can be showcased for a long period of time.

2. Chandrayaan 3 Drawings/Paintings: Art is an impeccable way of expressing emotions. In this project, students can put their thoughts, feelings, and emotions related to India's moon mission and reflect it upon paper, in the form of paintings and drawings. The best ones can be selected and put on notice boards, classroom walls, libraries, and more.

3. Photo Essay: Since, we belong to an era where pictures are the most used medium of expression, why not use them in our projects too? Students can be asked to make photo essays on Chandrayaan 3 and capture some amazing shots of the reactions of people or how Indians are watching this mission unfold. Students can use their thoughts and creativity to pick any other theme related to Chandrayaan 3 moon mission, to create a photo essay. Remember, a photo essay should be based on a particular angle of the theme and each photo should have a detailed caption. The best photo essay can be uploaded on the school’s website and can be showcased as an asset in school functions.

4. 3D Presentation: Students can create a 3D model of Chandrayaan 3 using various software online. The project can be made more impactful with a presentation followed by the showcase of a 3D model. Through this project, students can learn about Chandrayaan 3 in and out.

5. Poem/Speech/Essay: Students can be asked to write essays, poems, and speeches on Chandrayaan 3. These will have to be purely made and written by students, based on the amount of knowledge they collect and the emotions they hold regarding this mission. These creations can be useful for students to include in their portfolios as well as schools can use them for publishing in the school magazine, website, and more.



6. Chandrayaan journey video (mission timeline)- Students can make a short video of about 1 minute to showcase all the important dates and events of Chandrayaan 3. The video can be used in science exhibitions, and smart classes for imparting knowledge, and can also be uploaded on the school’s website.

7. Extempore: An extempore can be organized for students on the topic ‘Chandrayaan 3’. Students will have to come in front of the class and speak on the mission. Since it's an extempore, students will have to perform impromptu.



We hope these school projects on Chandrayaan 3 could add to your knowledge and let your creative juices flow. Such school projects are vital for the growth of students as well as schools, since they showcase the talent schools are producing. The amount of importance our education system lays on academics and textual knowledge, at least 30% of it should also be given to such interesting activities so that students become Jack of all trades.

