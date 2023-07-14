Chandrayaan 3: All Questions and Answers with Facts About India Moon Mission

Chandrayaan 3: Get to know all necessary details and facts about India’s Moon Mission, here. Know the launch date, time, place, budget, and much more about this exciting space journey.

Chandrayaan 3: India is all set for its third lunar exploration, India Moon Mission. It is an exciting space journey for 140 Crore Indians, glued to their TV screens, to watch how this mission unfolds. Here, we have presented to you Frequently Asked Questions about Chandrayaan 3. You can find answers to all your questions regarding Chandrayaan 3, here.

This is in continuation to India’s second mission, Chandrayaan 2, which failed due to the crash landing of its lander named ‘Vikram’. We could not make a soft landing on the moon, which led to the failure of Chandrayaan 2. With all hope and courage, let’s all look forward to the success of Chandrayaan 3.

Frequently Asked Questions about Chandrayaan 3 with their answers are presented below:

1.What is Chandrayaan 3 launch date and time?

Answer. Chandrayaan 3 was launched on 14th July 2023 at 2:30 PM IST(Indian Standard Time).

2.What is the name of ISRO’s Moon Mission Launch Vehicle?

Answer. ISRO’s Moon Mission launch vehicle is named as ‘Mark-III a.k.a LVM3’.

3.What is the launch site of India Moon Mission?

Answer. India Moon Mission’s launch site is situated at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

4.What is the budget for this mission?

Answer. Chandrayaan 3 is set at a budget of Rs 615 Crores. It is being called one of the most cost-effective space missions.

5.Who is conducting this mission?

Answer. Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO), India’s space organization is conducting its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3.

6.What type of mission is ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Answer. ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 is a Lunar exploration mission.

7.Who is leading this mission?

Answer. India Moon Mission is being led by Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava. She is a scientist at ISRO. She was Deputy Operations Director for India’s Mars orbiter mission and was named “Rocket Women” of India.

8.What are the objectives of ISRO’s moon mission?

Answer. There are three main objectives of ISRO’s moon mission. They are:

(i) To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

(ii) To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

(iii) To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

9.What technologies have been used in this mission?

Answer. Chandrayaan 3 has used the following technologies in this mission:

(i) Altimeters: Laser & RF-based Altimeters

(ii) Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

(iii) Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package

(iv) Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics

(v) Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements

(vi) Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm

(vii) Landing Leg Mechanism

10.What is the total weight of the rocket?

Answer. The rocket consists of a Propulsion Module which weighs 2148 kg, a Lander Module which weighs 1752 kg, and a Rover of 26 kg, which in total makes it 3900 Kg.

11.What is the name of the rocket used in Chandrayaan 3?

Answer. The rocket used in Chandrayaan 3 is named as LVM3-M4 (Fat Boy).

12.Is Chandrayaan 3, an unmanned mission?

Answer. Yes, Chandrayaan 3 is an unmanned Mission. However, it consists of a lander and Rover named as Vikram and Pragyan, respectively.

13.How much time will the mission take to complete?

Answer. The mission is expected to be completed in ‘about a month’.

14.When will the rocket land on the moon?

Answer. The expected date of landing on the moon is 23rd August 2023. After landing, it will operate for 1 lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

15.Why is Chandrayaan 3 important for India?

Answer. Successful completion of Chandrayaan 3 will make India, the fourth country on Earth, to make a soft landing on the moon. Further, India would be the first country to make a landing on the south pole of the moon, an area that remains largely unexplored yet.