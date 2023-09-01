Aditya L1 Launch Date and Time: Know About ISRO Solar Mission, Budget, Payloads, Objectives and How it Will Work?

Aditya L1 is India’s first solar mission that carries the objective to study the sun. This mission will determine the sun’s effects on the Earth and its atmosphere in real-time. ISRO mentions: “This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.”

Some highlights of India’s new solar mission are:

Aditya L-1 will carry seven payloads which are: VELC, SUIT, SoLEXS, HEL10S, ASPEX, PAPA, and Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers.

The mission is set to launch on 2 September 2023 at 11:50 A.M. IST from Sriharikota.

The spacecraft will study the outer layer of the sun (Corona).

Aditya L-1 is a spacecraft that will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L1, which is located about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

This mission will be a major step forward for India's space program. It is the first Indian mission to study the Sun in detail, and it will provide valuable information about the Sun's impact on Earth.

What Is The Launch Date and Time of the Aditya L1 Solar Mission?

The launch date of the Aditya L-1 mission is September 2, 2023, at 11:50 A.M IST. The mission is scheduled to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch of the Aditya L-1 mission has been delayed several times due to technical reasons. The original launch date was 2020, but it was later pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022. The launch was further delayed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISRO is confident that the Aditya L-1 mission will be launched on September 2, 2023. The spacecraft is ready for launch, and the ground systems are being tested. The launch team is confident that they will be able to successfully launch the Aditya L-1 mission.

What Is L-1 in Aditya Mission?

L1 is a gravitationally stable point located between the Sun and Earth. It is about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, and it is the point where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth are equal. This means that a spacecraft placed in L1 will stay in a fixed position relative to both the Sun and Earth.

The L1 point is a good location for studying the Sun because it is relatively close to Earth, so the spacecraft can transmit data back to Earth quickly. It is also a good location for studying the Sun because it is not affected by the Earth's atmosphere, which can block out some of the Sun's radiation.

What Is the Budget of Aditya L-1 Mission?

The Aditya L1 mission is a big project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will study the Sun's corona, the outermost layer of the Sun's atmosphere. The budget for the mission is about 400 Crore (around US$50 million) according to the India Times and the Hindustan Times. This money will be used to design, develop, launch, and operate the spacecraft. It will also be used to buy the instruments and equipment needed to study the Sun's corona.

The budget for the Aditya L1 mission is a lot of money, but it is necessary for such a complex project. The mission will help India to better understand the Sun and its impact on Earth. It will also help India to contribute to global scientific progress.

What Are the Payloads of Aditya L-1?

According to ISRO, there are seven payloads of Aditya L-1 Mission which are divided into two categories: Remote Sensing Payloads and In-situ Payloads. The payloads are:

Type Sl. No. Payload Capability Remote Sensing Payloads 1 Visible Emission Line Coronagraph(VELC) Corona/Imaging & Spectroscopy 2 Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband 3 Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) Soft X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation 4 High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) Hard X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation In-situ Payloads 5 Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment(ASPEX) Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Protons & Heavier Ions with directions 6 Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) Solar wind/Particle Analyzer Electrons & heavier Ions with directions 7 Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers In-situ magnetic field (Bx, By and Bz).

What Are the Objectives of Aditya L-1 Mission?

The Aditya L1 mission has 9 major science objectives:

Study the dynamics of the Sun's upper atmosphere, including the chromosphere and corona.

Study how the Sun's atmosphere is heated, the physics of the partially ionized plasma, and how coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and flares are initiated.

Observe the particle and plasma environment around the Sun to learn more about how particles from the Sun travel through space.

Understand the physics of the solar corona and how it is heated.

Diagnose the temperature, velocity, and density of the plasma in the solar corona and coronal loops.

Study the development, dynamics, and origin of CMEs.

Identify the sequence of processes that occur in the chromosphere, base, and extended corona that lead to solar eruptive events.

Measure the magnetic field topology and magnetic field in the solar corona.

Understand the drivers of space weather, such as the origin, composition, and dynamics of the solar wind.

These objectives are important because they will help us to better understand the Sun and its impact on Earth. The Sun is the source of all life on Earth, and it also plays a role in space weather, which can disrupt our technology and infrastructure. By understanding the Sun better, we can better protect ourselves from its harmful effects.

How Will Aditya L-1 Work?

The Aditya L1 mission will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) using the PSLV-C57 rocket. The PSLV-C57 is a four-stage rocket that is capable of placing a 1,750-kilogram payload into low Earth orbit.

After the Aditya L1 spacecraft is launched, it will first be placed in a low Earth orbit. The orbit will be made more elliptical using the spacecraft's onboard propulsion system. The spacecraft will then use its propulsion system to launch itself towards the L1 point.

As the Aditya L1 spacecraft moves towards the L1 point, it will exit Earth's gravitational sphere of influence (SOI). The SOI is the region of space around a planet where the planet's gravity is stronger than the gravity of any other body. When the Aditya L1 spacecraft exits Earth's SOI, it will be in orbit around the Sun, but it will also be balanced by the gravitational pull of Earth.

The Aditya L1 spacecraft will arrive at the L1 point about 20 days after launch. Once it arrives at the L1 point, it will stay there for five years.

ISRO is excited about the Aditya L-1 mission. They believe that the mission will make significant contributions to our understanding of the Sun and its impact on Earth. They are also confident that the mission will be a success after the victorious landing on the moon through the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

